Amazon manager pleads guilty to stealing over $273K in merchandise

The warehouse operations manager claimed to resell computer hard drives, processors and graphic processing units.

An Amazon manager in Charlotte, North Carolina pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

 Angela Lang/CNET

A 27 year old Amazon warehouse operations manager pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Friday after stealing over $273,000 worth of merchandise, the Department of Justice said in a release

Between June 2020 and September 2021, Douglas Wright, Jr. of Charlotte, North Carolina allegedly stole specifically computer parts, such as internal hard drives, processors and graphic processing units, and shipped them to his home, according to the DOJ. Wright said in court he sold the parts to a California computer wholesale company. 

Mail fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Wright's sentencing date, however, has not been set. 

Amazon didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. 