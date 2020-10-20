CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon Luna cloud gaming service early access launches today

The new game-streaming service is now inviting a select number of gamers to try it out.

Amazon Luna, the company's new game-streaming service, is starting to welcome gamers onto the platform.

 Amazon

After claiming to receive hundreds of thousands of requests for early access, Amazon is now granting a limited number of invitations to access Amazon Luna, the company's cloud-based gaming service. Customers can request an invitation of their own by clicking here.

amazon-luna-ipad-5.pngEnlarge Image

A look at the Amazon Luna dashboard running on an iPad.

 Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

"We are just getting started and need streamers and players of all kinds-core, casual, and first-time gamers-to provide feedback," reads a blog post by Marc Witten, VP of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. "We want to hear what customers like, what they don't like, and what they want to see us build.

For $6 per month, early-access gamers will be able to play more than 50 games from the Luna Plus channel's library across Fire TV devices, PCs, Macs, and apps for the iPhone and the iPad (Android versions are still in the works). An additional gaming channel from Ubisoft is in the works, too.

Participants can also purchase the Amazon Luna gaming controller for $50, or use another supported Bluetooth controller to play.

Amazon isn't saying exactly how many players it's welcoming onto the platform here in the early stages, but adds that it plans to invite more players to join in the coming months.