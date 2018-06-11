Amazon's Lord of the Rings series reportedly planned for 2021

New Line / Warner Bros

Amazon is in very early development of its Lord of the Rings show, with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke teasing her hope the show will air in 2021.

Salke said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the show is hoped to arrive in 2021, and would be in production within the next two years.

"Despite all the chatter about it, the deal just closed a month ago. We've been talking to writers. We have an estate that's very active. I've spent three hours with Neil Tolkien. There's a lot of moving parts with it," Salke said regarding the early development process.

Now Playing: Watch this: The many shapes of Amazon's Echo

Salke also says there are conversations with possibly involving Peter Jackson, who directed both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies.

In another interview with Deadline, Salke said the show will likely involve "characters you love" but will not remake the movies. It's also possible the show could shoot in New Zealand, where the previous Rings movies have filmed, she said.

Both interviews are also fairly wide-ranging, with Salke detailing her plans for picking out future programs for Amazon such as how the streaming service recently rescued The Expanse from cancellation.

CNET reached out to Amazon to confirm comment and has not immediately heard back.