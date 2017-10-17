Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns

Getty Images

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigned, Amazon said Tuesday, following allegations he sexually harassed a female producer.

"I can confirm Roy Price resigned from Amazon," an Amazon spokeswoman said in an emailed statement, without providing any additional information.

Amazon last week suspended Price, the head of its movie and TV show division, after he was accused of lewdly propositioning Isa Dick Hackett, a producer on Amazon's show "The Man in the High Castle." Hackett, daughter of the late science fiction writer and "High Castle" author Philip K. Dick, said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances toward her after a dinner two years ago during Comic-Con in San Diego. Price had declined The Hollywood Reporter's request for comment.

The suspension came a week after a New York Times story first brought to light sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Stories from Weinstein's accusers have brought attention to the long-standing problems of sexual assault and harassment, particularly in Hollywood, and sparked many women to share their own stories using the #MeToo hashtag.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex but has said he's getting counseling. Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Co. earlier this month and the company he helped found is now exploring a sale.

Amazon last week said it was reviewing its options for the projects it has with The Weinstein Co.

