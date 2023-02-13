Amazon CEO Wants More Physical Grocery Stores, Report Says

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says the company wants to "go big" on grocery stores, according to a report from the Financial Times on Monday.

"We're just still in the early stages," Jassy told the Financial Times. "We're hopeful that in 2023, we have a format that we want to go big on, on the physical side."

Last year, Amazon shut down dozens of bookstores and other brick-and-mortar stores, leaving grocery stores as its main focus for physical stores. The retail giant is also exploring physical clothing stores.

Amazon acquired the grocery store chain Whole Foods in 2017. Since then, it integrated its online services within the stores and plans on using its "Just Walk Out" technology for customers shopping for groceries.

There are more than 40 Amazon Fresh grocery stores. This month, Amazon will increase the price of groceries delivered from its Fresh stores and online in order to "help keep prices low."