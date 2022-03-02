Amazon to Shutter Amazon Books as Grocery Becomes Focal Point

Getty Images

Amazon will say goodbye to its bookstores, along with its 4-star and Pop Up stores in the US and the UK, the company confirmed Wednesday. The closures won't affect grocery stores and no timeline has been given for the closures, according to Reuters.

The e-commerce giant will close 68 stores in total. The 4-star stores feature goods, such as electronics and toys. An Amazon spokesperson said the company will make its grocery business, including Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, the focus of its brick-and-mortar efforts. It'll also keep developing Amazon Style apparel stores.

"We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies, and we're working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The online retail giant has recently focused on scaling up its cashier-free "Just Walk Out" technology, adding it to a Whole Foods in Washington, DC. It also has plans for an apparel store with the technology in Los Angeles.