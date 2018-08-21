Microsoft on Tuesday took the wraps off a bunch of new Xbox stuff during a Gamescom 2018 livestream, including new games, a new controller and two new bundles.
Let's take a look at what you can get and where you can get it.
Console bundles
All the bundles listed here include a free one-month Game Pass trial and either a two-week or one-month Xbox Gold trial. They're all available for preorder now.
Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 Bundle (1TB): $299, available Oct. 2
Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 2
Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle (1TB): $499, available Nov. 16
Xbox One X Battlefield V Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 16
Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 16
Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle (1TB): $499, available Sept. 11
Xbox One X Shadow of the Tomb Raider Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 2
Other items
Xbox Wireless Controller -- PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds Limited Edition: $70, available Oct. 30
