Microsoft on Tuesday took the wraps off a bunch of new Xbox stuff during a Gamescom 2018 livestream, including new games, a new controller and two new bundles.

Let's take a look at what you can get and where you can get it.

Console bundles

All the bundles listed here include a free one-month Game Pass trial and either a two-week or one-month Xbox Gold trial. They're all available for preorder now.

Xbox One S Forza Horizon 4 Bundle (1TB): $299, available Oct. 2

Xbox One Forza Horizon 4 Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 2

Xbox One X Fallout 76 Bundle (1TB): $499, available Nov. 16

Xbox One X Battlefield V Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 16

Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 16

Xbox One X NBA 2K19 Bundle (1TB): $499, available Sept. 11

Xbox One X Shadow of the Tomb Raider Bundle (1TB): $499, available Oct. 2

Other items

Xbox Wireless Controller -- PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds Limited Edition: $70, available Oct. 30

