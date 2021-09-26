Netflix Tudum: Rewatch all the peeks Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 Stranger Things season 4 teaser China: All cryptocurrency transactions illegal Elon Musk and Grimes 'semi-separated'

All the new trailers from Netflix's huge Tudum event

We saw new footage from Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton, Money Heist, Red Notice and much more.

stranger-things-season-3-kids-eleven-scrunchie

Red Notice leads Netflix's upcoming star-studded titles.

 Netflix

In case you missed it, Netflix launched Tudum on Saturday -- a brand new global online fan event. Netflix dropped first glimpses of trailers and clips from upcoming movies and TV shows there. We've gathered them all right here.

That means new seasons of Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton, OzarkThe Witcher, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as star-studded movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of others.

Stranger Things season 4 Creel House teaser

Bridgerton Kathony clip

Tiger King season 2 date announcement

The Witcher season 2 trailer

The Witcher season 2 Geralt & Ciri clip

The Witcher season 2 Nivellen clip

The Witcher: Blood Origin behind-the-scenes

Don't Look Up Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep clip

Ozark season 4 teaser

Sandman first look

Cowboy Bebop title sequence

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) season 5 volume 2 teaser

Red Notice fight scene

Jeen-Yuhs (Kanye West documentary) clip

Super Crooks teaser

Army of Thieves trailer

Sex Education season 4 date announcement

Through My Window (A Traves de Mi Ventana) teaser

Maldivas teaser

Dark Desires (Oscuro Deseo) teaser

De Volta Aos 15 (aka Back to 15) teaser

The Crown season 5 message from Imelda Staunton

Extraction 2 teaser

Drifting Home teaser

Vikings: Valhalla teaser

Arcane teaser

Emily in Paris season 2 trailer

Soy Georgina / I Am Georgina teaser

The Umbrella Academy cast Q&A

Enola Holmes 2 preview with Millie Bobby Brown

The Chestnut Man teaser

Colin in Black & White clip

Rebelde teaser

Inside Job trailer

The many, many trailers and videos dropped Saturday during Netflix's Tudum, an hours-long online "fan event." Named after that instantly recognizable drumbeat that plays at the start of all its original shows, Tudum recruited the stars and creators of its many shows to hype the streaming service.

Netflix dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service, with 209 million members worldwide. But even a company as dominant as Netflix faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others. 

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

See all photos