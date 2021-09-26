All the new trailers from Netflix's huge Tudum event

In case you missed it, Netflix launched Tudum on Saturday -- a brand new global online fan event. Netflix dropped first glimpses of trailers and clips from upcoming movies and TV shows there. We've gathered them all right here.
That means new seasons of Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton, Ozark, The Witcher, La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as star-studded movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of others.
Stranger Things season 4 Creel House teaser
Bridgerton Kathony clip
Tiger King season 2 date announcement
The Witcher season 2 trailer
The Witcher season 2 Geralt & Ciri clip
The Witcher season 2 Nivellen clip
The Witcher: Blood Origin behind-the-scenes
Don't Look Up Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill and Meryl Streep clip
Ozark season 4 teaser
Sandman first look
Cowboy Bebop title sequence
Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) season 5 volume 2 teaser
Red Notice fight scene
Jeen-Yuhs (Kanye West documentary) clip
Super Crooks teaser
Army of Thieves trailer
Sex Education season 4 date announcement
Through My Window (A Traves de Mi Ventana) teaser
Maldivas teaser
Dark Desires (Oscuro Deseo) teaser
De Volta Aos 15 (aka Back to 15) teaser
The Crown season 5 message from Imelda Staunton
Extraction 2 teaser
Drifting Home teaser
Vikings: Valhalla teaser
Arcane teaser
Emily in Paris season 2 trailer
Soy Georgina / I Am Georgina teaser
The Umbrella Academy cast Q&A
Enola Holmes 2 preview with Millie Bobby Brown
The Chestnut Man teaser
Colin in Black & White clip
Rebelde teaser
Inside Job trailer
Netflix dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service, with 209 million members worldwide. But even a company as dominant as Netflix faces intensifying competition from upstart streaming rivals like Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and others.