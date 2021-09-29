All 43 movies Amazon Prime Video is bringing for Halloween

A24

Netflix has dropped its list of Halloween movie and TV show releases, so obviously Amazon Prime Video is following suit.

Amazon is in the early days of launching Now Screaming, the go-to place for horror-related content on the streaming service -- and on socials, if you want to stay up to date on new releases via Now Screaming's Twitter, TikTok and Instagram.

But really all you need to know is that Midsommar is on Prime Video right now. It's the only thing you need to watch for Halloween. Ari Aster's masterpiece about a horrifying breakup starring Florence Pugh, set in stark daylight at a Swedish cult. Precisely crafted and skin-crawlingly disturbing, it'll really hit the spot and drag you to hell.

New titles to be aware of are Amazon Originals, including Bingo Hell, premiering Oct. 1; The Manor, premiering Oct. 8; and I Know What You Did Last Summer the series, premiering Oct. 15.

Here's the list of 43 Halloween movies (and one TV show) to watch on Amazon Prime Video for Halloween -- for free, as long as you have a membership. All of these, aside from the new Originals, are available now. And note, this is just a sample -- more titles can be found in the collection.

Head to IMDb TV, Amazon's free streaming service, for even more horror titles, including The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition and The Ring.