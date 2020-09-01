Alienware adds 360Hz displays to its laptops, Nvidia RTX 30 series to desktops

Dell

Alienware announced today it will add fast 360Hz display options to two of its biggest gaming laptops. Both the Alienware m17 R3 and Alienware Area-51m R2 can be configured with a new 17-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel-resolution panel with a 360Hz refresh rate.

Also on the way is the Alienware 25 gaming monitor developed for esports players. The new 25-inch monitor will also have a 360Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia's Reflex Latency Analyzer, which can give you an accurate measurement of system latency. Without additional expensive equipment, you'll be able to see if there's any delay between a mouse click and the onscreen response.

Joining the 25-inch model is the Alienware 38 curved gaming monitor with WQHD+ resolution, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification and DisplayHDR 600 support. If you don't want the curve, you can get the Alienware 27 with a 240Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution and the same G-Sync and HDR specs.

And if you need a desktop to go with one of those monitors, Alienware's updating its Aurora desktops with Nvidia's new GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080 graphics options.

More details, including pricing, will be available later in September.