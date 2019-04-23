Alien Stomper Reebok shoes look like Ripley's vacation kicks

Enlarge Image Reebok

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley battling a xenomorph in the sci-fi classic Alien. Reebok, which designed the super-high tops she wore in the sequel, is once again stepping up to celebrate the franchise with a special-edition pair of Alien Stomper shoes.

They'll be released Friday -- April 26 aka Alien Day aka the annual event started by 20th Century Fox to celebrate all things Alien.

Reebok's previous versions were inspired by Ripley's iconic shoes for actress Sigourney Weaver in Aliens and by the yellow and black Power Loader that she used to fight another xenomorph. The 2019 edition of the shoes is meant to look like a prototype that came before the original pair.

The Alien Stomper 40th Anniversary OG mid-top shoes aren't as dramatic as the super-high tops, but they're more practical for everyday wear when you're not fighting for your life on a spaceship. These are an updated version of mids Reebok released in 2015.

"When you buy it, it's supposed to feel like you just happen to find this prototype of the shoe 40 years later that was on the ship, that's why it's aged and yellowed," said Reebok footwear designer Chris Hill.

Hill combed through original and concept artwork to feed into the details on the kicks. There's even an early take on the Weylan-Yutani (without the "d") logo inside the ankle.

The new Alien Stompers come with a Stomping Guide that will hopefully help you survive your next space tug crew assignment.