Alan Wake Remastered brings Remedy's classic to PlayStation for the first time

Alan Wake is back, and this time he's coming to PlayStation. Alan Wake Remastered, an updated version of the 2010 Xbox 360 and PC game, was announced by developer Remedy on Tuesday. It'll hit PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Epic Games Store this fall.

The third-person action-adventure game follows the titular novelist as he investigates the mystery of his wife's disappearance in the Twin Peaks-inspired town of Bright Falls, Washington. Events get weird as the storyline of Wake's latest novel -- which he doesn't remember writing -- comes to life around him.

"Alan Wake Remastered is the original experience you fell in love with all those years ago," Sam Lake, Remedy's creative director, said in a blog post. "We did not want to change that. But the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades."

Wake's return comes as no surprise -- the remaster was leaked through a retailer listing last week and comes after developer Remedy re-introduced Wake in AWE, the second expansion for its 2019 game Control.

If you can't wait until October to return to Bright Falls, the original version of Alan Wake is playable on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One via backwards compatibility.