James Martin/CNET

Apple's powerful, premium Mac Pro will follow its predecessor and remain manufactured in the United States, Apple announced Monday.

The company says the decision to keep manufacturing in the US was "made possible following a federal product exclusion Apple is receiving for certain necessary components."

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been in conversation with the Trump administration over the current trade war with China and its potential impact on the prices of its products.

Touting its ability to source components from "manufacturers and suppliers across Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont," the company says that "the value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than in Apple's previous generation Mac Pro."

As with the prior 2013 Mac Pro, also known as the "trash can" for its circular design, the updated 2019 model will be manufactured in Texas.

First announced at this year's WWDC event in June, no exact release date has yet been given for the new Mac Pro, though Apple says in its release that it will "begin production soon at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013."

The company previously said the new computer, which starts at $5,999, would be available in the "fall."