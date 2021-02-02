Add front and rear dashcams to your car for just $48 (save $12)

ApeMan

A reader just asked me for a dashcam recommendation (yes, Virginia, I really do read your emails), and it made me realize I haven't shared a deal on one in quite a while.

That's partly because I don't drive much, so it's not a top-of-mind product. It's also because I despise cord clutter, and most dashcams require at least one visible, dangly cord. There are ways around that, though (see below), so let's proceed to the matter at hand: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the , the second-lowest it's ever been.

This is a small, fairly basic dashcam that performs most of the key functions you'd want. It suctions to your windshield and records 1080p video, day and night. (You'll need a microSD card to store those recordings; here's a if you don't have one.) It offers motion detection, collision detection and loop recording.

You also get a wired rear camera, effectively giving you close to 360 degrees of total coverage. (Each camera has a 170-degree field of view.) Note, however, that it tops out at 720p resolution, which might not be enough to, say, capture a license plate.

Plus, it's yet another wire to contend with. You can route it through trim, under carpet and so on, but obviously this takes a little doing. As for the dashcam itself, one option is something like these , which would let you run the cords along the edge of the windshield without having to mess with trim.

If you don't think you need or want the rear camera, consider (minus a 5% on-page coupon).

Your thoughts?

Save $400 on the MSI Alpha 15 gaming laptop

MSI

If you're anything like me, you might be thinking your next gaming PC will be a laptop, not a desktop. I'm just kind of over the whole big, noisy tower thing, you know?

Here's a deal that might further push you toward the laptop plan: Today only, and while supplies last, Newegg has the , which is $300 off the regular price. But there's also a $100 rebate (PDF) that brings your net cost down to $999.

I'm not ultra hardcore when it comes to PC gaming; I just want everything to load quickly and run smoothly. The Alpha 15 appears to have ample horsepower towards those ends: AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a Radeon RX 5600M graphics processor and a 1-terabyte solid-state drive.

It also has super slick keyboard lighting and support for two external monitors. It's mighty, mighty tempting at this price. If you already own one of these, hit the comments and let me know what you like and don't like.

