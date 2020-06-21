Acer Next global press event: How to watch, start time, livestream and everything else we know

Acer

In the spring, around the same time as Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, Acer holds its Next@Acer global press conference where it unveils its latest products for PC gaming and content creation as well as stuff for everyone else who uses a computer. In 2019, the conference was where Acer debuted its Concept D line for professional and amateur content creators, announced gaming systems under its Predator brand like the Helios 700 and Nitro line and lifted the lid on a couple of premium Chromebooks.

For 2020, the event is titled Rock, Paper, Scissors representing the company's different product lines -- Rock for gaming, Paper for its ultraportable laptops and Scissors for creatives. The conference is typically held in New York City, but this year it's being livestreamed from Taipei on YouTube or on Acer's site where you'll find some interactive content to go along with the announcements.

When

Acer's Next@Acer global press conference takes place June 23 at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. GMT / 9 p.m. Taipei.

Where



You can watch a livestream of the event as it's happening on YouTube or Acer's event site. The event can also be followed on Facebook.

What we can expect

We'll almost certainly get updates to the Predator gaming and Concept D lines based on the event's title, likely with some additions of the latest processors and graphics chips from AMD. With more students and businesses relying on Chromebooks for distance learning and remote workers, I would expect to see a Chrome device or two as well. Also, perhaps the Paper part of the announcements will include an update to the PC maker's top ultraportable, the Acer Swift 7, possibly with a 13.5-inch display 3:2 screen ratio like the Swift 3 and Spin 5 it announced at CES 2020.