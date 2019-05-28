A thin and light gaming laptop? MSI's Titan says no

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

Thanks to Nvidia's Max-Q design graphics cards, gaming laptops have become much thinner and lighter in recent years. But "thin and light" is the opposite of how you'd describe MSI's latest beast.

Unveiled at Computex 2019 in Taipei, Taiwan, the MSI GT76 Titan sacrifices portability for power.

It's a 17.3-inch laptop that can be configured with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (no Max-Q design, which means it's more powerful) and up to 128GB of DDR4 RAM. I have no clue what you'd do with all that RAM, but hey, it's there. It comes in both a 144Hz, Full-HD 1,920x-1,080-pixel display variant and another with a 4K 3,840x2,160-pixel display.

Laptops with a RTX 2080 are rare, and MSI says it had to improve its cooling mechanism by 2.25 times just to accomodate for all that power. We don't have a full spec list yet, so don't know exactly how heavy it is, but based on what I saw on the show floor, this isn't a laptop you'll want to take to work.

Daniel Van Boom/CNET

But as we saw with the Alienware Area 51-m, there's something charming about a laptop that's determined to be as powerful as possible, no matter what sacrifices it needs to make.

MSI brought another new laptop to Computex, but this one wasn't quite as gargantuan. The GE65 Raider is a 15.6-inch gaming machine whose spotlight feature is a 240Hz 1,920x1,080-pixel display.

It can also be configured with a Core i9 CPU, but it's GPU limit is "only" an RTX 2070 (no Max-Q either.) That'll be more than powerful enough to breeze through most AAA games. And if 128GB of RAM feels excessive, which it is, you can cram in a slightly-less-excessive 64GB of RAM.

Now playing: Watch this: Alienware Area-51m promises power and upgrades