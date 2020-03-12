CNET también está disponible en español.

A Quiet Place 2 delayed amid coronavirus pandemic

John Krasinski posted the news on Instagram.

A Quiet Place 2 has been delayed.

A Quiet Place 2 is the latest movie to get delayed amid coronavirus concerns. 

In an Instagram post Thursday, writer and director John Krasinski said the release of the follow up to 2018's A Quiet Place will be postponed.

"One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on the world around us, now clearly is not the right time to do that," Krasinski wrote. 

Krasinski didn't reference when the movie might be released in the future. 

