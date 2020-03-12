F9 release pushed to 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

Enlarge Image Universal Pictures

The coronavirus pandemic is quickly shaking up a multitude of industries, and the film industry isn't immune. The official Fast and Furious saga's Twitter account declared F9, the latest film, will be pushed back until next year.

The ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise was due in theaters on May 22 with plenty of hype surrounding the return of past characters. Although the statement did not specifically mention the novel coronavirus, it hints global audiences will not be able to experience the film widely.

"It's become clear that it won't be possible for all our fans around the world to see the film this May," the statement reads. Now, F9 will be released in April 2021. In North America, we'll see the Fast family hit the big screen on April 2.

The sole trailer released for the film featured some pretty intense action, including massive jumps, explosions and even a Pontiac Fiero with a rocket strapped to it. The film sees Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto pursued by his estranged, rogue brother Jakob. John Cena plays Toretto's muscly brother, who happens to be a performance driving expert, a master thief and an assassin. He wants Dominic dead on orders from a bowl-cut-sporting Charlize Theron.

We'll have to see if we're treated to any other promotions surrounding the film, but with the new release date over a year away, Universal will likely save all the goods for when we inch closer to the final release.