A new iPad Pro means last year's is on sale: Save $100 on the 2020 iPad Pro

Apple

At today's Spring Loaded event, Apple's newest iPad Pro was arguably the star of the show, possibly outshining the new M1-equipped iMac. The new iPad has its own M1 chip, 5G connectivity, an all-new Liquid Retina XDR screen and other crazy features like Center Stage, a feature that pans and zooms the camera to keep you front and center no matter where you squirm to on your next Zoom call.

That's all great, but last year's iPad Pro is still perfectly serviceable, and you can snag it right now at a discount because of all the attention being lavished on the new tablet. Over at Amazon, you can get the , a $100 discount off the usual price.

That's obviously not the lowest price ever, but it's the best price in quite a while, going all the way back to the Black Friday season last year.

In fact, most of the 2020 iPad Pro configurations are on sale right now. Here's what else you can get while the deals last:

(You save $69)

(You save $100)

(You save $69)

(You save $99)

(You save $99)

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.