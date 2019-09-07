9 great reads from CNET this week

It was a short workweek but there was no shortage of news, thanks in large part to the European gadget parade known as IFA. One of the biggest reveals in Berlin was the availability of Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which had been delayed because of screen problems. CNET took the phone for a spin and can confirm it's been vastly improved.

Back on the home front, the Federal Trade Commission slapped a record $170 million fine on YouTube for violating online privacy laws for children. Security researchers found a huge database of Facebook users' phone numbers exposed online.

And the Apple Card has made its debut and is a hit for anyone who loves Apple Pay.

Here are some select stories from the week that you don't want to miss:

Reuse Brew literally filters the shit out of wastewater to make brown liquid you actually want to drink.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The iPhone 11 may look a lot like the iPhone XS and X.

Angela Lang/CNET

Commentary: Trippy lights and techno beats seemed like the opposite of relaxation. I was wrong.

Liquidrom

The social network's dating feature comes to the US. It has a lot of wooing to do.

Facebook

Videos captured by Amazon's video doorbell company that are handed over to the police are fair game to be shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The FTC's YouTube probe may be only the beginning.

With improvements to Wi-Fi 6 and its successor, Qualcomm is working to boost speeds and overcome congestion on wireless networks.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

The owner of 8chan spoke with a House committee on Thursday about the site's possible link to multiple mass shootings.

Sad astronaut searches for dad astronaut in this aching cosmic space race.