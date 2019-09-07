CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

What an editor thought of beer made from recycled toilet water, how police are likely sharing your Ring footage with other agencies and why Facebook Dating won't replace Tinder just yet.

It was a short workweek but there was no shortage of news, thanks in large part to the European gadget parade known as IFA. One of the biggest reveals in Berlin was the availability of Samsung's Galaxy Fold, which had been delayed because of screen problems. CNET took the phone for a spin and can confirm it's been vastly improved.

Back on the home front, the Federal Trade Commission slapped a record $170 million fine on YouTube for violating online privacy laws for children. Security researchers found a huge database of Facebook users' phone numbers exposed online.
And the Apple Card has made its debut and is a hit for anyone who loves Apple Pay. 

Here are some select stories from the week that you don't want to miss:

I drank beer made from recycled toilet water -- and it tasted great

Reuse Brew literally filters the shit out of wastewater to make brown liquid you actually want to drink.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Apple's new iPhone challenge: Making modest upgrades sound like must-haves

The iPhone 11 may look a lot like the iPhone XS and X.

Angela Lang/CNET

This futuristic techno spa is a sci-fi movie come to life

Commentary: Trippy lights and techno beats seemed like the opposite of relaxation. I was wrong.

The Liquidrom turned out to be a salty cave of wonders.

 Liquidrom

Facebook Dating won't push Tinder off your home screen just yet

The social network's dating feature comes to the US. It has a lot of wooing to do.

Facebook

You shared Ring footage with police. They may share it, too

Videos captured by Amazon's video doorbell company that are handed over to the police are fair game to be shared with other law enforcement agencies.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa could be next targets for child privacy laws

The FTC's YouTube probe may be only the beginning.

Wi-Fi 6 is barely here, but Wi-Fi 7 is already on the way

With improvements to Wi-Fi 6 and its successor, Qualcomm is working to boost speeds and overcome congestion on wireless networks.

The Wi-Fi Alliance wants you to look for the Wi-Fi 6 logo.
Stephen Shankland/CNET

8chan, 4chan, Endchan: Here's what you need to know

The owner of 8chan spoke with a House committee on Thursday about the site's possible link to multiple mass shootings.

Ad Astra review: Apocalypse Now meets A Space Odyssey with Brad Pitt

Sad astronaut searches for dad astronaut in this aching cosmic space race.

Fox

