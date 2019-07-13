9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple generated its share of headlines during the last seven days. The tech giant made some pretty significant changes to the MacBook lineup (including ditching a model championed by a CNET editor), and it also dealt with a pair of security issues -- one involving iPhone eavesdropping, the other, webcam hijacking. But there was plenty more happening too.

We put Verizon's and Sprint's 5G networks up against each other in a head-to-head speed contest. A federal judge ruled that it's unconstitutional for Trump to block critics on Twitter (and a couple of lawsuits said AOC shouldn't be able to Twitter-block either). And Harley-Davidson rolled out an electric-powered hawg while Disney trotted out a computer-generated lion (king).

Here's more from our menagerie of stories this week:

Neal Mohan, second in command at the video site, handles an evolving role.

The VidCon convention for online creators kicks off with a panel on how to prepare for the deepfake dilemma.

These two entry-level Apple laptops get spec upgrades and, in one case, an important price cut.

Exclusive: You could see apps from the team within weeks.

CNET senior editor Lexy Savvides calls the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds her new fave AirPods alternative.

Other retailers are forced to join the party, or else get left behind.

The Upskilling 2025 program is designed to reach a third of Amazon's US workforce.

It's coming Sept. 20 and here's how it plays.

US carriers, take note. Here's one way to lure customers to 5G.

