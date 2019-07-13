9 great reads from CNET this week

Apple generated its share of headlines during the last seven days. The tech giant made some pretty significant changes to the MacBook lineup (including ditching a model championed by a CNET editor), and it also dealt with a pair of security issues -- one involving iPhone eavesdropping, the other, webcam hijacking. But there was plenty more happening too.
We put Verizon's and Sprint's 5G networks up against each other in a head-to-head speed contest. A federal judge ruled that it's unconstitutional for Trump to block critics on Twitter (and a couple of lawsuits said AOC shouldn't be able to Twitter-block either). And Harley-Davidson rolled out an electric-powered hawg while Disney trotted out a computer-generated lion (king).
Here's more from our menagerie of stories this week:
Inside YouTube, leaders look for 'balance' after scandals
Neal Mohan, second in command at the video site, handles an evolving role.
How YouTubers are dealing with the deepfake threat
The VidCon convention for online creators kicks off with a panel on how to prepare for the deepfake dilemma.
Hands-on with the new Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro
These two entry-level Apple laptops get spec upgrades and, in one case, an important price cut.
Facebook gets experimental with new apps to reel you in
Exclusive: You could see apps from the team within weeks.
Can $80 earbuds keep up with the $160 AirPods?
CNET senior editor Lexy Savvides calls the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds her new fave AirPods alternative.
Amazon Prime Day evolves from goofy sideshow to Black Friday-esque phenom
Other retailers are forced to join the party, or else get left behind.
Amazon plans $700 million retraining program for 100,000 US workers
The Upskilling 2025 program is designed to reach a third of Amazon's US workforce.
The $200 Nintendo Switch Lite is cheaper, smaller and handheld only
It's coming Sept. 20 and here's how it plays.
Europe's 5G difference: Unlimited data without a big surcharge
US carriers, take note. Here's one way to lure customers to 5G.
How to save even more on Prime Day 2019: Think the deals are already good? Here's how to score additional savings.
Jony Ive leaving Apple signals the end of Steve Jobs era: From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.
Discuss: 9 great reads from CNET this week
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.