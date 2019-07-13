CNET también está disponible en español.

9 great reads from CNET this week

YouTube grapples with misinformation and other troubling content, Amazon takes its Prime Day from sideshow to main event, and we check out the new MacBook Air and Pro.

Apple generated its share of headlines during the last seven days. The tech giant made some pretty significant changes to the MacBook lineup (including ditching a model championed by a CNET editor), and it also dealt with a pair of security issues -- one involving iPhone eavesdropping, the other, webcam hijacking. But there was plenty more happening too.

We put Verizon's and Sprint's 5G networks up against each other in a head-to-head speed contest. A federal judge ruled that it's unconstitutional for Trump to block critics on Twitter (and a couple of lawsuits said AOC shouldn't be able to Twitter-block either). And Harley-Davidson rolled out an electric-powered hawg while Disney trotted out a computer-generated lion (king).

Here's more from our menagerie of stories this week:

Inside YouTube, leaders look for 'balance' after scandals

Neal Mohan, second in command at the video site, handles an evolving role.

neal-mohan-chief-product-officer-you-tube-7035
James Martin/CNET

How YouTubers are dealing with the deepfake threat

The VidCon convention for online creators kicks off with a panel on how to prepare for the deepfake dilemma.

Young fans of Joey Graceffa hold masks of his face in front of their own.
Getty Images

Hands-on with the new Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

These two entry-level Apple laptops get spec upgrades and, in one case, an important price cut.

macbooks-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

Facebook gets experimental with new apps to reel you in

Exclusive: You could see apps from the team within weeks.

FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-SOCIAL NETWORK-LOGO
Loic Venance/Getty Images

Can $80 earbuds keep up with the $160 AirPods?

CNET senior editor Lexy Savvides calls the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air earbuds her new fave AirPods alternative.

airpods-vs-anker
Lexy Savvides/CNET

Amazon Prime Day evolves from goofy sideshow to Black Friday-esque phenom

Other retailers are forced to join the party, or else get left behind.

Amazon-prime-day-3
Angela Lang/CNET

Amazon plans $700 million retraining program for 100,000 US workers

The Upskilling 2025 program is designed to reach a third of Amazon's US workforce.

amazon-prime-now-manhattan-11.jpg
Sarah Tew/CNET

The $200 Nintendo Switch Lite is cheaper, smaller and handheld only

It's coming Sept. 20 and here's how it plays.

nintendo-switch-lite-1
Nintendo

Europe's 5G difference: Unlimited data without a big surcharge

US carriers, take note. Here's one way to lure customers to 5G.

Palace of Westminster and Westminster Bridge
Julian Elliott/Getty Images

How to save even more on Prime Day 2019: Think the deals are already good? Here's how to score additional savings.

Jony Ive leaving Apple signals the end of Steve Jobs era: From Apple TV Plus to its chief designer moving on, the iPhone maker is becoming a different company.

