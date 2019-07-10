After a federal court ruled that it's unconstitutional for President Donald Trump to block users on Twitter, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been hit with two lawsuits by a pair of politicians she'd blocked. New York congressional candidate Joseph Saladino and former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hinkind filed separate suits against Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday.
"I have officially filed my lawsuit against AOC for blocking me on twitter. Trump is not allowed to block people, will the standards apply equally?" Saladino tweeted Tuesday. He also posted a video of him filling out the lawsuit paperwork, a link to donate to his campaign and a screenshot showing that he was blocked.
Hinkind also tweeted about Ocasio-Cortez blocking him.
Neither Saladino's, Hinkind's nor Ocasio-Cortez's office immediately responded to requests for comment.
On Monday, federal courts ruled unanimously that Trump could no longer block users on Twitter because it's a public forum. The decision comes a year after Trump was sued by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York for blocking users.
Discuss: After Trump ruling, Ocasio-Cortez sued for blocking Twitter critics
