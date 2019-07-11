CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Wearable Tech

Apple disables Walkie-Talkie app over iPhone eavesdropping bug

An Apple Watch security vulnerability could have let people listen in on an iPhone conversation.

watchos-5-walkie-talkie-talk

The Apple Watch's Walkie-Talkie app has been disabled.

 Jason Cipriani/CNET

Apple deactivated the Walkie Talkie app on its Apple Watch after being alerted to a vulnerability that potentially left iPhones open to eavesdroppers. The company confirmed the problem to TechCrunch and said it's working on a fix.

Apple didn't offer further comment.

Apple

Next Article: Nintendo Switch Lite to arrive for $200, and here's how it plays