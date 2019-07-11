Apple deactivated the Walkie Talkie app on its Apple Watch after being alerted to a vulnerability that potentially left iPhones open to eavesdroppers. The company confirmed the problem to TechCrunch and said it's working on a fix.
Apple didn't offer further comment.
Apple
-
reading•Apple disables Walkie-Talkie app over iPhone eavesdropping bug
-
Jul 11•Apple remotely disables feature in Zoom conferencing app after webcam scare
-
Jul 11•WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Start time, how to watch, full card and WWE Network
-
Jul 11•The best-sounding true wireless headphones of 2019
-
•See All
Discuss: Apple disables Walkie-Talkie app over iPhone eavesdropping bug
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.