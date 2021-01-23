Xbox Live Gold price increase Nvidia Shield update Third stimulus check details Microsoft AI chatbot patent Bernie Sanders' mittens memes Returning stimulus money to the IRS Galaxy S21 review

9 great reads from CNET this week

We contemplate the pros and cons of a rumored return of MagSafe to MacBooks. Plus: the messy hunt for COVID-19's origins, nightmares about Netflix's Night Stalker, and more.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

People have strong feelings about the things they plug into and sync up with their devices. Keyboards. Headphones. USB-C this and that. Even the humble power cord.

That's evident in a little debate between CNET's Dan Ackerman and Ian Sherr that popped up this week. Dan got things going with a commentary on how he's less than thrilled about rumors Apple may bring back the MagSafe connector for MacBooks. Ian responded with a hearty rebuttal, lauding "one of the most important quirky features" Apple ever built into its laptops -- and then took away.

That's just for starters among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Apple may be bringing MagSafe back to MacBooks. Here's why it's a terrible idea

Commentary: It breaks my heart to say this, but I'm hoping rumors of the MagSafe's return aren't true.

Comparing the original MagSafe with MagSafe 2
James Martin/CNET

Apple's plans to bring MagSafe back to Macs can't happen soon enough

Commentary: The proprietary magnet connector saved me thousands of dollars in repairs, and I can't imagine owning a laptop without it.

MagSafe power adapter for Mac laptops
Sarah Tew/CNET

The twisted, messy hunt for COVID-19's origin and the lab leak theory

A tangle of conspiracy and politicking has complicated the investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

Bats in flight. So many bats.
Rodrigo Friscione/Getty

Netflix's Night Stalker captures the terror of a murder spree I recall well

Commentary: I was 11 when Richard Ramirez killed two people in my hometown. The four-part true crime documentary has rough parts, but it vividly shows how scary that was.

Night Stalker Richard Ramirez
Netflix

President Trump's legacy: A love-hate relationship with tech blew up in his face

Trump sparred with the likes of Twitter and Facebook despite his immense popularity on those platforms. His fiery rhetoric ultimately got him booted from them.

Trump vs. the Internet
James Martin/CNET

Controlling VR with my mind: NextMind's dev kit shows me a strange new world

My two weeks living with a neural interface has been a trip.

nextmind-sensor
Scott Stein/CNET

Lyft test program offers drivers more rides in exchange for 10% pay cut

Lyft calls its feature "priority mode." Drivers call it "poverty mode."

A ride-hail car with a sign on the window that reads "Pay 4 our work!"
Mario Tama/Getty Images

One week with Apple Fitness Plus: Beating my lockdown weight gain

I'm just getting started with Apple's new workout app, and already the pounds are dropping.

Notebook page logging workouts
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The coronavirus pandemic explained, one year on

We've all learned so much about the coronavirus in the more than 365 days since CNET's first guide was published.

Illustration of a person wearing a face mask
Robert Rodriquez/CNET
