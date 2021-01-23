9 great reads from CNET this week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

People have strong feelings about the things they plug into and sync up with their devices. Keyboards. Headphones. USB-C this and that. Even the humble power cord.

That's evident in a little debate between CNET's Dan Ackerman and Ian Sherr that popped up this week. Dan got things going with a commentary on how he's less than thrilled about rumors Apple may bring back the MagSafe connector for MacBooks. Ian responded with a hearty rebuttal, lauding "one of the most important quirky features" Apple ever built into its laptops -- and then took away.

That's just for starters among the in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss:

Commentary: It breaks my heart to say this, but I'm hoping rumors of the MagSafe's return aren't true.

James Martin/CNET

Commentary: The proprietary magnet connector saved me thousands of dollars in repairs, and I can't imagine owning a laptop without it.

Sarah Tew/CNET

A tangle of conspiracy and politicking has complicated the investigation into the origins of the pandemic.

Rodrigo Friscione/Getty

Commentary: I was 11 when Richard Ramirez killed two people in my hometown. The four-part true crime documentary has rough parts, but it vividly shows how scary that was.

Netflix

Trump sparred with the likes of Twitter and Facebook despite his immense popularity on those platforms. His fiery rhetoric ultimately got him booted from them.

James Martin/CNET

My two weeks living with a neural interface has been a trip.

Scott Stein/CNET

Lyft calls its feature "priority mode." Drivers call it "poverty mode."

Mario Tama/Getty Images

I'm just getting started with Apple's new workout app, and already the pounds are dropping.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

We've all learned so much about the coronavirus in the more than 365 days since CNET's first guide was published.

Robert Rodriquez/CNET