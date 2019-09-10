5 Apple Plus TV shows to be excited about

Apple TV Plus

Apple Event

Apple TV Plus might be a worthy addition to the overcrowded streaming jungle. The subscription service will be cheaper than rival Netflix, its shows and movies are packed with the biggest stars on the planet, and any new Apple gadget you buy gets you a year's free subscription.

But what shows do we get to watch? There are only nine confirmed titles for Apple Plus' Nov. 1 launch, with just five more to come in the following months. It's also not an all you can eat buffet -- most series will premiere with the first three episodes available immediately, then a new episode will arrive every week.

That serving of content is relatively small. But maybe this is simply a case of quality over quantity. Below are the top five launch titles that might help us see what all the fuss is about.

5. Helpsters

Now playing: Watch this: Big Bird wants to help your kids learn to code on Helpsters

What kid doesn't love Sesame Street? Helpsters is made by the same folk at nonprofit Sesame Workshop and aims to teach kids how to code -- whether they realize it or not. It stars an articulate, red-haired muppet named Cody, who informs us, "Coding fosters collaboration, critical thinking skills and is an essential language that every child can learn.

"You're helping kids to grow up to be smarter, stronger and kinder."

If Helpsters' main goal is to teach kids to be kind, we'll accept being schooled by felt with eyes on it.

4. For All Mankind

Unlike the barrage of moon landing-related content for this year's 50th anniversary, For All Mankind presents an alternate space race. Not only do the Russians reach the moon before the Americans, but there are female astronauts. Created by Ronald D. Moore of the reimagined and critically acclaimed Battlestar Galactica series, and starring Joel Kinnaman of other sci-fi outings like Altered Carbon and Suicide Squad, this promises to be extremely different to National Geographic's 1989 documentary For All Mankind.

3. Dickinson

Hailee Steinfeld is a singer, an actress and on the verge of becoming a Marvel superhero. She's popular with young people and no other could meld hip hop dance moves with the 19th century. Dickinson reimagines poet Emily Dickinson's life with a "modern sensibility and tone." If HBO's Gentleman Jack has proven anything, it's that unconventional twists to period TV can work.

2. The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston. Reese Witherspoon. Steve Carell. Now we see where some of Apple Plus TV's $6 billion budget went. Aside from seemingly accidental The Office references in the trailer, the show follows Witherspoon's aspiring journalist vying to take over Aniston's established TV anchor job. Carell plays a newsreader fired for sexual misconduct. Michael Scott, what happened?

See

Yes, Jason Momoa wins it. But maybe not for the obvious reasons. His post-apocalyptic sci-fi series called See ("Have you seen See?" people will ask) features a future where everyone is blind. Momoa plays a tribal warrior whose child is the first in hundreds of years to be born with sight. The Aquaman star is special. His TV series is special. It's a must-watch, if only to find out how Momoa's blind character figures out his baby can see.