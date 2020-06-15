12 great last-minute Father's Day gifts

Deal Savings Price



















Father's Day Gift Guide 2020

Father's Day comes around on the third Sunday in June every year. So why are we always so woefully unprepared for it? I have a theory: After triggering the reward center of our brains by getting a great gift for Mother's Day, we feel such a sense of accomplishment that we wait too long to get something for dad. And so here we are, yet again, with Dad's Day coming up this weekend. This year, though, I've collected a handful of great gift ideas that have the advantage of being in stock and able to be delivered in time for the big day. Can you be a hero on both Mom's and Dad's Day? Yes you can.

Angela Lang/CNET Amazon has lowered the price of the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 back to its all-time low -- just $300. That's $100 off, making it a practical option if you're looking for a gift dad will really remember. The Series 5, of course, is the first model with an always-on display. If you think your dad can live without that, you should keep in mind that you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 for $229. Read CNET's Apple Watch Series 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET What's more convenient than a puck-shaped Echo Dot? How about an Echo Dot with an LED clock display? This handy little gadget is back to its lowest-ever price, so you can save $25 while easing dad into the 21st century. Read CNET's review of the Echo Dot with clock (3rd gen).

Sarah Tew/CNET The WF-1000XM3 earbuds list for $230, but priced at $178, they're undoubtedly the best value in wireless earbuds. To sweeten the deal, the WF-1000XM3 features active noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise. Read CNET's review of the Sony WF-1000XM3.

Sony The WF-XB700 is in the company's Extra Bass line and lists for $130. As ther name suggests, these are the true wireless earbuds you should consider if you like a thick bass sound in your music. Read CNET's review of the Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass.

David Carnoy/CNET The WF-SP800N is Sony's take on true wireless noise-canceling sports earbuds. They offer very good sound, solid noise canceling, water resistance and good call quality. Read CNET's review of the Sony WF-SP800N.

Amazon's Echo Studio is, hands-down, the company's best smart speaker, but it's a hard sell at $200. How would you feel about $170 -- and getting a free Philips Hue smart bulb for your trouble? Read CNET's review of the Amazon Echo Studio.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire TV Cube lets you control power, sources and volume on your TV, sound bar or AV receiver hands-free from across the room, using only voice commands. It's a superb alternative to a standard universal remote, and right now it's within $10 of its all-time lowest price. Read CNET's review of the Amazon Fire TV Cube.

Sarah Tew/CNET Bose's latest noise-canceling headphone are great for working from home, with excellent sound for music listening and top-notch performance for call making. Read CNET's review of the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Bose The Bose QuietComfort 35 II is on sale for as low as $236 in rose gold, which is very close to its all-time low price for that color. You can also get the headphones in black and silver, though those models are priced at $50 off. Read CNET's review of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

Bose The Bose SoundSport Free is a set of true wireless earbuds that offer richer sound than Apple's AirPods and a more secure fit. The buds are water-resistant and durable, battery life is decent and a charging case provides two extra charges on the go. Read CNET's review of the Bose Soundsport Free.

Bose Bose's first portable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speaker goes head-to-head with the Sonos Move. If dad has other Bose Home Wi-Fi speakers, he can combine this to create a multiroom audio set-up.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Bose Home Speaker 300 offers a choice of Alexa or Google Assistant. It's able to play quite loud and still register voice commands. The Bose Home Speaker 300 is a flexible smart speaker with excellent voice assistant performance. Read CNET's review of the Bose Home Speaker 300.

