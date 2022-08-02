WWE Raw Results: SummerSlam Fallout, Live Updates and Surprises

WWE Raw on August 1 begins the build to Clash at the Castle, which looks to be one of the most momentous shows of the year.
Monday Night Raw on Aug. 1 is a big one. For starters, it's the Raw after SummerSlam, WWE's second biggest show of the year, and the first that will build towards September's Clash at the Castle. Perhaps more important is its historical significance. Vince McMahon retired in July during the build to SummerSlam, but we can presume the events of Saturday in Nashville were the ones McMahon sketched out in his final weeks with the company.
Raw on Aug. 1 may be the first produced from the ground-up by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who has taken creative control of WWE since the departure of McMahon.
We already know what match will headline Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The rest of the card is a mystery, so look forward to it taking shape on Raw. Of particular interest is what happens with Becky Lynch, who after a year as a villain transitioned to a babyface at SummerSlam following her loss to Bianca Belair.
Then there's also the case of Riddle and Seth Rollins. Their scheduled SummerSlam match was pulled due to a storyline injury, perhaps WWE hoped to give them an even bigger stage at Clash of Champions. We may find out on Raw.
Check back to this page from 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) as I'll be updating with results, news and analysis from WWE Raw.
The next Triple Threat match to setup a United States Championship competitor is up next.
Chad Gable did a great promo on the way to the ring. He basically just made fun of Houston -- saying he's got a brain double the size of the city, and calling the Houston Astros cheaters -- but Gable comes off more naturally than the vast majority of talkers in WWE, who mostly feel stilted.
Asuka and Alexa Bliss was setup with the idea of someone getting a win that would put them on a radar for a Raw Women's Championship match. Alexa Bliss took control early, beating down Asuka with some loose-looking knee strikes, but Asuka eventually fought back. After she blitzed Alexa Bliss with a sweet Shining Wizard, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakotai Kai hit the ring and attacked both women.
Dakotai Kai hit a huge bicycle kick to Asuka's face in the corner, and Bayley took out Bliss with a running knee. Iyo took to the turnbuckle to hit an acrobatic move on Asuka on the outside, but Bianca Belair came to their recue.
Belair demanded a match with one of the three imposing women, and Iyo Sky pointed to herself as the segmented ended.
After duping Angelo Dawkins, Ford ran into the ring to begin a match with Seth Rollins.
After chasing Rollins around the ring, Ford managed to catch Rollins in the center of the ring with a Superkick for a near two count. Ford attempted a Frog Splash, but Rollins rolled out of the ring before Ford could leap from the turnbuckle. Rollins then attempted a Pedigree on the outside, but Ford reversed it and Rollins fled into the ring.
He attacked Ford on the way in, and hung Ford up on the ring ropes to begin the heat. On the outside, Rollins picked up Ford and rammed his ribs into the turnbuckle, leading Ford to almost get counted out.
Rollins worked over Ford's ribs with knees and a bodylock, but Ford began a comeback with a huge crossbody from the top rope. Ford hit a wicked backfist on Rollins, then a flurry of offense concluduing with a big Enziguiri and then a standing Moonsault for a two count.
It was all back and forth from there. An Enziguiri, Superkick combo from Rollins gets a two count, as does a Tornado DDT from Montez Ford onto Rollins. Buckle Bomb into a Falcon Arrow for a two, which gets a "This is awesome!" chant.
Rollins tried a top-rope splash, but Ford moved out of the way. Ford then attempted his Frog Splash, but Rollins got his knees up. Rollins then Curbstomped Montez Ford for the win.
Afterwards, Rollins began to setup for another Curbstomp but Angelo Dawkins came to his rescue.
Rating: 3.75 stars. Very good TV match. Corey Graves made a big effort to put over Ford after the match, noting that there was a lot of speculation about Ford's future -- that is, that the Street Profits are on the verge of breaking up -- and that Ford made many believers tonight.
This was clearly designed for Montez Ford to get over in losing a competitive match against a top star. WWE made several hints that the Profit's are indeed on the cusp of breaking up, and this was a good way to continue the build of Ford as a potential singles star.
After backstage interviews with Bayley's faction and then The Usos, in which nothing of major note was said, Seth Rollins made his way to the ring. He cut a promo on Riddle, saying he showed guts by calling him out on Saturday -- but also stupidity. The silver lining, Rollins said, is that now Riddle is out of action just like his "big bro" Randy Orton.
Rollins said that, now that Riddle is out of the way, he can pay attention to Roman Reigns and the WWE Universal Championship. At that moment, Rollins is interrupted by the Street Profits.
Rollins made fun of the Street Profits for losing to The Usos back to back at Money in the Bank and then SummerSlam. "You suck so much as a tag team, you should probably break up," Rollins said.
"Isn't this the guy who got his ass whooped by Cody Rhodes," Montez Ford replied, "when Cody Rhodes only got one boobie?"
Ford and Angelo Dawkins determine they'll play "Scissors, Paper, Rock" to see who will face Rollins tonight. A referee comes out and, before The Street Profits can finish their game, Ford yanks the referee and runs to the ring to begin the match.
WWE is holding a pair of Triple Threat matches to determine the No. 1 Contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. The first one, pitting AJ Styles against Mustafa Ali against The Miz, is up first. Styles beat Miz and Ali after pinning Ali with a great Styles Clash.
The Miz came out with taped-up ribs, selling the Frog Splash through a table given to him by Logan Paul on Saturday. It may just be because he's involved in an angle with Paul, who WWE obviously cares about, but it's worth noting that it's unusual that a wrestler is selling an injury -- that was rare in the late Vince McMahon-era.
There was a creative spot where AJ Styles had Miz setup for a reverse DDT but was cut off by Ali, who did a rolling Neckbreaker on Styles. It was one of two spectacular moves Ali did on AJ Styles. Minutes later, after Styles beat down Miz on the outside, Mustafa Ali came out of nowhere with a gnarly Tornado DDT to the ringside floor.
Ali pushed Miz in the ring, but Miz caught him with a Skull Crushing Finale when Ali was in the middle on the ring ropes. Miz sold his ribs for about 10 seconds before covering Ali, allowing Ali to count out at two. Great spot.
Miz took Ali to the corner, but quickly ate a Superkick from Ali. Ali then scaled the turnbuckle and landed a 450 Splash on Miz -- but rolled straight into a Styles Clash. Styles did his finisher on Ali onto The Miz, then pinned Ali. Excellent finish.
Rating: 3.75 stars. A super fun Triple Threat match to kick off Raw. It would have been great with an extra few minutes, but it was awesome for a TV match.
"The Man" Becky Lynch comes out to kick off WWE Raw. Lynch is wearing a shoulder sling after sustaining what's reported to be a legitimate injury during her match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.
Lynch gave a total babyface promo, solidifying her turn from villain to hero. She said that during her SummerSlam match, she remembered who she was -- "and it ain't fancy clothes" -- and that gritted her teeth through 20 minutes of torture at SummerSlam after separating her shoulder at the beginning of the match. She says a title doesn't define her, she defines the title -- and that she's not defined by a man, she defines The Man.
Lynch then credited Bianca Belair for pushing her over the last year, and asked her to come out. "You not only define the man," Belair said to Lynch, "you are The Man." Lynch and Belair hugged before Lynch left to give Belair the ring, getting a big "Becky" chant on the way out.
Belair gave a short speech about how there's a mutual respect between her and Lynch, and she knows there's now a target on her back. But her promo was interrupted by a camera feed from the back -- Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai attacked Becky Lynch, lodging her injured shoulder in a chair and smashing it.
Belair ran to the backstage area, but Bayley and her new faction fled before Belair could get to them.