WWE Raw Results: SummerSlam Fallout, Live Updates and Surprises

WWE

Monday Night Raw on Aug. 1 is a big one. For starters, it's the Raw after SummerSlam, WWE's second biggest show of the year, and the first that will build towards September's Clash at the Castle. Perhaps more important is its historical significance. Vince McMahon retired in July during the build to SummerSlam, but we can presume the events of Saturday in Nashville were the ones McMahon sketched out in his final weeks with the company.

Raw on Aug. 1 may be the first produced from the ground-up by Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who has taken creative control of WWE since the departure of McMahon.

We already know what match will headline Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. The rest of the card is a mystery, so look forward to it taking shape on Raw. Of particular interest is what happens with Becky Lynch, who after a year as a villain transitioned to a babyface at SummerSlam following her loss to Bianca Belair.

Then there's also the case of Riddle and Seth Rollins. Their scheduled SummerSlam match was pulled due to a storyline injury, perhaps WWE hoped to give them an even bigger stage at Clash of Champions. We may find out on Raw.

Check back to this page from 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) as I'll be updating with results, news and analysis from WWE Raw.