WWE Raw Results for Aug. 1: Full Recap, Becky Lynch Injury and Analysis

WWE

The WWE Raw after SummerSlam was considered by many to be a historic one. Vince McMahon retired in July during the build to SummerSlam, though it can be presumed that the events of Saturday's show were the ones McMahon had already sketched out. Raw on Monday, Aug. 1 was percieved to be a fresh start, the first Raw written from the ground-up by Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

The result was a strong show, though not radically different from what you'd get in the Vince McMahon-era. There was a greater emphasis on wrestling, and certain talents are getting more emphasis, but this was largely the Raw you know.

The topline news is that Becky Lynch sustained a shoulder injury at SummerSlam and will now be on the shelf for "several months". That's bad timing, considering Lynch's turn into a babyface. Lynch was written off TV through an attack at the hands of Bayley, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, who were featured recurringly throughout the show. With Lynch out, Belair is now aligned with Asuka and Alexa Bliss against Bayley's new faction.

Meanwhile, Ciampa is the No. 1 Contender for Bobby Lashley's United States Championship. Ciampa was heavily featured in Triple H's NXT, so it makes sense that he's getting more of an opportunity now. It was a big night for Ciampa, who won a Triple Threat match and then defeated AJ Styles to earn the spot.

It's also worth noting that the United States Championship was pushed as a big deal, which is a nice change. Also on the show, Montez Ford was defeated by Seth Rollins in a strong match, and The Usos retained their Unified Tag Team Championship titles by beating Rey and Dominik Mysterio in the main event.