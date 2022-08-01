WWE SummerSlam 2022 Results: Biggest Winners and Match Ratings

SummerSlam 2022 was a historic show: The first WWE pay-per-view produced without Vince McMahon at the helm. The founder and CEO of WWE retired in July amid allegations of sexual misconduct, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque has since taken creative control. SummerSlam was historic in front of the camera too, feauting the final ever clash (or so we've been told) between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

In the main event of the show, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in what could be the pair's best match ever. It was a Last Man Standing match consisting of a varity of insanities: A giant tractor tipping over the ring, Paul Heyman finally taking a (huge) bump and plenty of interference. While their WrestleMania match overpromised and underdelivered -- it was billed as "the biggest WrestleMania match of all time" -- this one was the opposite. It was far crazier than you would expect.

In the truest sense, Roman Reigns was the big winner of the night. He won another big-time match, and by the time of his next defense, on Sept. 3 at Clash at the Castle, he'll have held the Universal Championship for over 700 days. Drew McIntyre was also a winner, despite not actually wrestling on the show.

WWE is building McIntyre up in a big way ahead of his match against Reigns, and it seems very possible that he could be the one to dethrone Reigns. We can presume that if WWE doesn't take the straps off Reigns in September, they'll be keeping them on him until WrestleMania 39. The only issue with that is that, with both Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton injured, Reigns doesn't have any real challengers to tide him over until 'Mania season. Big things could be on McIntyre's horizon.

Apart from Roman Reigns, the biggest winner of SummerSlam was Becky Lynch. Lynch actually lost her match against Bianca Belair, but afterwards turned babyface. First, she shook Belair's hand after the match, ending their year-long rivalry. Then, after a returning Bayley and her new faction mates Io Shirai and Dakota Kai hit the ring, Lynch came to Belair's aid. Becky Lynch has been miscast in her role as a heel over the past year, fighting an uphill battle against fans who want to cheer her. WWE is short on stars that fans truly have a deep affection for, and Lynch is one of them.

The reverse is true for Ronda Rousey, who also lost her match (kind of) but came out of SummerSlam stronger. After a disputed finish against Liv Morgan, who retained her SmackDown Womens' Championship even though she tapped out to an armbar, an enraged Rousey destroyed Morgan and the referee in the middle of the ring. Rousey as a sympathetic babyface who fights from underneath is not nearly as effective as a monster heel ass kicker, which is more true to what she actually is.

For a full recap of SummerSlam 2022, scroll below.