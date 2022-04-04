/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Grammys 2022 Full List of Winners: Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and More

See all the winners here.

Jennifer Bisset
Updated
Jennifer Bisset

gettyimages-1389371649

Suga, Jin, Jungkook and RM of BTS attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 64th Grammy Awards are done and dusted, celebrating the talented artists who filled our ears with banging tunes over the past year (and a bit -- records released between September 2020 and September 2021 were up for this year's awards).

Most of the big awards of the night went to Silk Sonic, aka R&B superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. They took home a whopping four Grammys, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Olivia Rodrigo scored three Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. Jon Batiste took home Album of the Year, while Doja Cat, Jazmine Sullivan, Baby Keem, Chris Stapleton and more also picked up awards.

Trevor Noah returned for a second year in a row to host, with performances from BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Check out the full list of results below.

Read more: Watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Grammy Awards Speech

Recap: All the winners

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389405240

Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best Pop Vocal Album award for 'Sour' onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Phew! What a night stacked with blinding talent. Here's a recap of all the awards announced during the telecast.

  • Album Of The Year -- We Are, Jon Batiste
  • Record Of The Year -- Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance -- Kiss Me More, Doja Cat featuring SZA
  • Best Pop Vocal Album -- Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
  • Best R&B Album -- Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan
  • Best Rap Performance -- Family Ties, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
  • Best New Artist -- Olivia Rodrigo
  • Best Country Album -- Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
  • Song Of The Year -- Leave The Door Open, Silk Sonic

The Brothers Osborne take us out

By Jennifer Bisset

The night finishes up with a rip roaring performance from country music duo Brothers Osborne (yes, they're actually brothers).

Album Of The Year goes to We Are (Jon Batiste)

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389408950

Jon Batiste accepts the Album of the Year award for "We Are" onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • We Are - WINNER
    Jon Batiste

  • Love For Sale
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber

  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat

  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish

  • Back Of My Mind
    H.E.R.

  • Montero
    Lil Nas X

  • Sour
    Olivia Rodrigo

  • Evermore
    Taylor Swift

  • Donda
    Kanye West

One of the biggest awards of the night goes to the R&B/Soul album.

Carrie Underwood tells a ghost story

By Jennifer Bisset

The country pop singer belts her new song Ghost Story.

Record Of The Year goes to Leave The Door Open (Silk Sonic)

By Jennifer Bisset

  • I Still Have Faith In You
    ABBA

  • Freedom
    Jon Batiste

  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

  • Peaches
    Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile

  • Kiss Me More
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA

  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish

  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Lil Nas X

  • drivers license
    Olivia Rodrigo

  • Leave The Door Open - WINNER
    Silk Sonic

H.E.R. + Lenny Kravitz = pure awesome

By Jennifer Bisset

Incredible duo.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance goes to Kiss Me More (Doja Cat featuring SZA)

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389406688

SZA and Doja Cat accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for 'Kiss Me More' onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • I Get A Kick Out Of You
    Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

  • Lonely
    Justin Bieber & benny blanco

  • Butter
    BTS

  • Higher Power
    Coldplay

  • Kiss Me More - WINNER
    Doja Cat Featuring SZA

This is Doja Cat's first Grammy win!

Justin Bieber [insert peach emoji here]

By Jennifer Bisset

Peaches right from the source.

Jon Batiste takes us to the stars

By Jennifer Bisset

Jon Batiste loves the piano. The piano loves Jon Batiste. 

Best Pop Vocal Album goes to Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389403196

Olivia Rodrigo accepts the award for Best Pop Vocal Album onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
    Justin Bieber

  • Planet Her (Deluxe)
    Doja Cat

  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish

  • Positions
    Ariana Grande

  • Sour - WINNER
    Olivia Rodrigo

She's got another one! That's three for Olivia Rodrigo: Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Best R&B Album goes to Heaux Tales

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389401391

Jazmine Sullivan accepts the Best R&B Album award for 'Heaux Tales' onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
    Snoh Aalegra

  • We Are
    Jon Batiste

  • Gold-Diggers Sound
    Leon Bridges

  • Back Of My Mind
    H.E.R.

  • Heaux Tales - WINNER
    Jazmine Sullivan

This is Sullivan's second Grammy. She also won Best R&B Performance.

Lady Gaga and Lady Gaga's dance moves

By Jennifer Bisset

Lady Gaga sings from her collaborative album with Tony Bennett. The album won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album earlier tonight. It's also nominated for Album of the Year, with track I Get a Kick Out of You nominated for Record of the Year.

Stand up for Ukraine

By Jennifer Bisset

A special performance from John Legend accompanies an appeal to support Ukraine.

Chris Stapleton.

By Jennifer Bisset

The country magician brings a beautiful rendition of Cold.

Best Rap Performance goes to Family Ties

By Jennifer Bisset

  • Family Ties - WINNER
    Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

  • Up
    Cardi B

  • M Y . L I F E
    J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

  • Thot S***
    Megan Thee Stallion

Nas gets a standing ovation

By Jennifer Bisset

Big performance of N.Y. State of Mind from Nas.

Brandi Carlile rocks out (right on time)

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389391707

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

We're treated to a beautiful performance of folk rock hit Right on Time by Brandi Carlile.

Best New Artist goes to Olivia Rodrigo

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389390455

Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Arooj Aftab

  • Jimmie Allen

  • Baby Keem

  • FINNEAS

  • Glass Animals

  • Japanese Breakfast

  • The Kid LAROI

  • Arlo Parks

  • Olivia Rodrigo - WINNER

  • Saweetie

She's only 19. Let that sink in for a second. Congratulations to Olivia Rodrigo!

Billie Eilish is happier than ever (and so are we)

By Jennifer Bisset

Stunning Billie Eilish performance!

Best Country Album goes to Starting Over (Chris Stapleton)

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389387583

Chris Stapleton accepts the Best Country Album for 'Starting Over' onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Skeletons
    Brothers Osborne

  • Remember Her Name
    Mickey Guyton

  • The Marfa Tapes
    Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

  • The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
    Sturgill Simpson

  • Starting Over - WINNER
    Chris Stapleton

Lil Nas X stomps in

By Jennifer Bisset

Call him by his name (or yours)! Lil Nas X performs Call Me By Your Name and Industry Baby.

It's BTS time

By Jennifer Bisset

They're here, bringing all the swagger of Casino Royale.

Song of the Year goes to Leave The Door Open (Silk Sonic)

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389384055

Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak accept the Song Of The Year award for 'Leave The Door Open' onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

  • Bad Habits
    Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

  • A Beautiful Noise
    Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

  • drivers license
    Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

  • Fight For You
    Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

  • Happier Than Ever
    Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

  • Kiss Me More
    Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

  • Leave The Door Open - WINNER
    Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

  • Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
    Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

  • Peaches
    Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

  • Right On Time
    Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

J Balvin brings the fire

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389383075

J Balvin performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Another smashing performance before the first award is announced.

Olivia Rodrigo belts Drivers License

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1389381970

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Best New Artist nominee (Olivia Rodrigo) sings the Record and Song of the Year nominee (Drivers License) from the Album of the Year nominee (Sour).

And we're under way!

By Jennifer Bisset

R&B superduo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, aka Silk Sonic, kick off the show.

The Premiere Ceremony

By Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1239728715

Jack Antonoff accepts the trophy for Best Producer of the Year, Non-Classical during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards pre-telecast show in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

Before the telecast's General Field categories are announced, the Premiere Ceremony took place. It saw winners announced across 70 categories, including classical and jazz to R&B, Global music and more. You can see the full list of winners here.