Grammy Awards Performers Revealed: Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish

Seven performers at this year's Grammys have been revealed. The lineup includes award nominees Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow.
The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas on April 3. The show airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and Paramount Plus subscribers can stream it live. Trevor Noah (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah) will host.
Tied for the highest number of Grammy noms among the performers is Eilish, who racked up seven in categories including Record of the Year and Album of the Year. Also up for those two big awards are Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo, who received five and seven nominations, respectively. Brandi Carlile is up for Record of the Year and four other Grammys. Brothers Osborne and Jack Harlow received two nominations each and BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
This year's show was originally set to take place on Jan. 31, but got postponed amid "uncertainty surrounding the Omicron" COVID-19 variant, the Recording Academy said in a statement. The 2021 Grammys were held sans in-person audience (besides members of the media). Whether that will carry over to this year's ceremony remains unclear, but the January statement from the Recording Academy mentioned prioritizing the health and safety of a "live audience" as a reason for delaying the show.
Grammy Award nominees
Record of the Year
I Still Have Faith In You by ABBA
Freedom by Jon Batiste
I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are by Jon Batiste
Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.
Montero by Lil Nas X
Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore by Taylor Swift
Donda by Kanye West
Song of the Year
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
A Beautiful Noise by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Fight For You by H.E.R.
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
Anyone by Justin Bieber
Right On Time by Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Positions by Ariana Grande
drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get A Kick Out Of You by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely by Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter by BTS
Higher Power by Coldplay
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) by Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) by Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish
Positions by Ariana Grande
Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Rock Performance
Shot In The Dark by AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) by Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U by Chris Cornell
Ohms by Deftones
Making A Fire by Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Power Up by AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A by Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 by Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters
McCartney III by Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore by Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power by Halsey
Jubilee by Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams by Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home by St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance
Lost You by Snoh Aalegra
Peaches by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage by H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
Damage by H.E.R.
Good Days by SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary by Giveon
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies by Snoh Aalegra
We Are by Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound by Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind by H.E.R.
Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up by Cardi B
M Y . L I F E by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Thot S*** by Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L by J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
Need To Know by Doja Cat
Industry Baby by Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
Wusyaname by Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
Hurricane by Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
Bath Salts by DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas
Best Friend by Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Jail by Kanye West featuring Jay-Z
M Y . L I F E by J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season by J. Cole
King's Disease II by Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost by Tyler, The Creator
Donda by Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
Forever After All by Luke Combs
Remember Her Name by Mickey Guyton
All I Do Is Drive by Jason Isbell
camera roll by Kacey Musgraves
You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Better Than We Found It by Maren Morris
camera roll by Kacey Musgraves
Cold by Chris Stapleton
Country Again by Thomas Rhett
Fancy Like by Walker Hayes
Remember Her Name by Mickey Guyton
Best Country Album
Skeletons by Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name by Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes by Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita by Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo by Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores by Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua by Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos by Camilo
Mendó by Alex Cuba
Revelación by Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco by Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny
Jose by J Balvin
KG0516 by KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 by Kali Uchis
Best American Roots Performance
Cry by Jon Batiste
Love And Regret by Billy Strings
I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free by The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck
Same Devil by Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
Nightflyer by Allison Russell
Best Global Music Album
Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 by Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert by Daniel Ho & Friends
Mother Nature by Angelique Kidjo
Legacy + by Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition by WizKid
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Music Film
Inside, Bo Burnham
David Byrne's American Utopia, David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui, Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul, (Various Artists)