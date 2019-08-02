Love Syncs

Let CNET's Love Syncs be your guide through the weird world of online dating.

Should I link my Instagram account to my dating apps?

In this Love Syncs column: You may be inclined to show potential dates your lifestyle, but you might end up revealing too much.
My boyfriend has a profile on a fetish app. What do I do?

Welcome to CNET's Love Syncs, where we answer your questions about online dating. Today: When your boyfriend turns up on a dating app.
You see a co-worker on Tinder or another dating app. What should you do?

Welcome to CNET's online dating column, where we answer your questions about online dating. Today: Seeing co-workers on the apps and the gender dynamics of who messages first.
Why do women keep ignoring my online dating messages?

Welcome to CNET's online dating advice column, where we answer your questions about online dating. Today: Telling women they're gorgeous, and writing a solid profile bio.
Here are the photos you should use on your online dating profile

