Did you feel a low, distant rumble as you packed yet another holiday season away in a plastic bin? It could be the stampede of online daters sprinting toward love and glory in the new year.

Jan. 8 is Dating Sunday, a day online dating platforms like Coffee Meets Bagel, OkCupid, Bumble and BLK say is the busiest day of the year for folks signing up, matching and messaging. Tinder, for example, sees about 35% more swiping and 30% more matches than on a regular day. Last year, Coffee Meets Bagel saw a 47% spike in sign-ups on Dating Sunday compared with the previous 30 days. BLK is expecting a 19% boost this year compared with the average time period.

So what accounts for this surge in activity on The Apps? (Aside from humans' bottomless capacity to think about getting their shit together?)

Maybe it was the way your aunt asked if you were still single as you popped another piece of fudge in your mouth over the holidays. Maybe it was that awkward moment at midnight on New Year's Eve when everyone seemingly paired off and you were left checking your credit score on your phone.

Or maybe you've been swiping all along.

Sundays are normally a busy day for dating, Michael Kaye, global head of communications for OkCupid said via email, "but after the New Year, it's on a whole other level. People start acting on their resolutions -- to be healthier, more fiscally responsible, and to date more so they're not single again during the holidays. So now is when you really want to dedicate time to your dating life."

Might as well seize the moment when other daters have renewed good will. Coffee Meets Bagel reports daters are 22% more likely to actually chat with a match compared with the previous week. In a global survey of its daters, Bumble found 70% were feeling optimistic about their romantic prospects ahead.

Plus, it's only about six weeks until Valentine's Day.

Ah yes, life on the hamster wheel.

If you plan on joining this apparent legion of freshly optimistic daters, thumbs raring to go on Sunday, there are a few ways you can prepare -- a refresh of your profile couldn't hurt. Allow me to shamelessly direct you to some past Love Syncs columns that may be of use.

There's also app-specific info you can look up to help you boost your odds of finding a match. For one, many of these services have put out timeframes when their platforms are the busiest: Bumble, for example, predicts that the most popular time to be swiping around will be 7-10 p.m. Going off data from years past, the evening seems to be the most high-traffic time. Whether you'll get lost in a crowd or get more eyes on your profile is a coin flip.

And if for some reason you're locked in a concrete bunker on Sunday, all isn't lost. BLK says "peak dating season" runs through Valentine's Day and swipes are up 18% compared with the off season. OkCupid's Kaye said the whole month will be a hoppin' time. Based on last year's numbers, the platform could see more than 40 million matches.

Godspeed, daters.

CNET's Love Syncs is an advice column focusing on online dating. If you've got a question about finding love via app, send it to erin.carson@cnet.com for consideration.