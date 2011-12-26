Now Playing: Watch this: Tip of the Day: Windows Mobility Center

Every useful laptop setting when you're on the run? All in one place?

Laptops have changed the world. Amazing computing power, anywhere, anytime. But when you're out on the road, you do need to manage your settings carefully to make sure you've got enough power, and you can connect screens easily and connect to wireless networks. Did you know that Windows 7 has a special menu full of just the settings you need while on the run?

It's called the Windows Mobility Center, and to bring it up all you need to do is press the Windows Key and X. This menu gives you brightness control, wireless settings, battery controls, presentation settings and more. Stop hunting around settings menus and just remember: Windows Key + X.