Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring. Here are the likely nominees to replace him

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, a member of the Supreme Court's liberal wing, announced Thursday he would retire at the end of the current term, giving President Joe Biden his first opportunity to nominate a justice to the country's highest court.

Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994, the 83-year-old justice is the Supreme Court's oldest member. In a brief letter to Biden, Breyer called his tenure on the court a "privilege."

Breyer's retirement gives Biden the chance to make good on a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy opened. The president reaffirmed that vow on Thursday, saying such an appointment is "long overdue."

It's doubtful the new justice will change the ideological balance of the court, which has six conservative justices and three liberals. They will, however, likely consider cases covering a variety of hot-button issues, including reproductive rights and gun control.

Biden is expected to announce his selection before the end of February. After that, the nomination would go to the Senate for confirmation.

If he keeps his word and if his nominee is confirmed, history would be made in other ways, too: It would mark the first time two African-American justices were on the high court simultaneously, and the first time four women served at the same time.

Here's what we know about Breyer's potential replacements and the legal issues likely to come before them.

For more on the federal government, here's what we know about the current state of voting rights, mask mandates and regulating tech giants.

Getty Images

Who are Biden's likely nominees to succeed Justice Breyer?



Biden hasn't divulged potential nominees, saying only that his choice will be "someone of extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity." According to press reports, three women have emerged as top contenders.

The president has already signaled his support for Judge J. Michelle Childs when he nominated her to the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit earlier this month.

Childs, 55, currently serves on the US district court in Columbia, South Carolina. She was previously a state court trial judge on the South Carolina Circuit Court.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, she worked as commissioner of South Carolina's Workers' Compensation Commission from 2002 to 2006 and in the labor division of the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation from 2000 to 2002.

She is considered an expert in labor law, and worked on the employment law volume of the American Law Institute's Restatements of the Law, an influential collection of treatises that define the principles in specific areas of law.



Rep. Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat, a Biden ally and the highest-ranking African-American in Congress, has pressed for Jackson to be appointed to the Supreme Court, in part because, unlike most of the other current justices, she doesn't have an Ivy League background.

"One of the things we have to be very, very careful of as Democrats is being painted with that elitist brush," Clyburn told The New York Times last February. "When people talk to diversity they are always looking at race and ethnicity -- I look beyond that to diversity of experience."

Another name being floated is California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, who has been on the state's high court for seven years.

California Courts

Previously, Kruger, 45, worked in the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel and in the Office of the Solicitor General, where she argued 12 cases before the US Supreme Court.



A graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, Kruger clerked for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens before entering private practice in Washington and teaching at the University of Chicago Law School.

If appointed, Kruger would not only be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court but the fifth justice of Jewish heritage to hold the seat Breyer occupies. With his retirement, Elena Kagan would be the only Jewish justice on the bench.

One of Biden's first picks for the federal bench, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is considered by many to be at the top of his list of SCOTUS nominees.



In March 2021, Jackson, 51, was nominated by Biden to replace Attorney General Merrick Garland in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, considered one of the most important federal courts in the nation and often a pipeline to the Supreme Court.

Tom Williams-Pool/Getty

She was confirmed by the Senate three months later, with Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Lindsey Graham joining all 50 Senate Democrats in voting to support her appointment.

After receiving both her bachelor's and law degrees at Harvard, Jackson clerked for Breyer from 1999 to 2000.

She previously served as a US district judge in the District of Columbia and served on the US Sentencing Commission.



What could be on the Supreme Court docket for Breyer's replacement?



So long as conservative justices continue to hold a supermajority, Breyer's successor isn't expected to swing the court to the left. But the new justice would soon join in ruling on issues that have been making their way to the top court.

Last Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to examine a case addressing admissions practices at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina that could have a major impact on affirmative action in higher education.

The same day, the court also agreed to hear an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the Federal Trade Commission's structure. The FTC is charged with enforcement of antitrust laws and promoting consumer protection.

Arguments in both cases likely won't be heard until the next term, which starts in October, when Breyer's replacement presumably would be installed.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court will address gun control in its current term, which ends in June, when it rules on a challenge to a New York state law requiring individuals to show "proper cause" for applying for a concealed carry permit.

Still, Neal Devins, a law professor at William & Mary College in Virginia, said it's very possible the court will revisit the issue in the coming years.



"The New York gun case is not the end of SCOTUS' input on Second Amendment rights," Devins said. "The scope of the Second Amendment will be figured out in subsequent cases."

The current court is also slated to render a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a challenge to a 2018 Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks.



Devins similarly believes that, depending on the ruling, "the abortion issue could definitely return to the court."



He predicts the court will also confront issues involving religious liberty, LGBTQ rights, evolving technology and the separation of powers among the three branches of government.