Star Wars Triple Force Friday is around the corner on Oct. 4. But if you don't want to wait another week and a half to see which Star Wars products will be unveiled at this year's annual toy blowout, plan to follow a livestream Thursday, Sept. 26 on the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

Starting at 11 a.m. PT, Star Wars actors will be revealing live a parade of new products from three Star Wars entertainment properties, including upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, and new video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Fans will get to see previews of new products, plus reactions from the Star Wars actors as they see their characters in product form for the first time.

Force Friday is an annual marketing event that started in 2015 before The Force Awakens opened. Since then, every year except for 2018, Lucasfilm has revealed its lineup of new collectibles and toys for upcoming Star Wars movies, TV shows and video games.

Every Force Friday event is a chance for fans to try and decipher clues about upcoming plots and characters based on the newly released toys. In 2017, for example, the campaign brought all sorts of clues about Star Wars: The Last Jedi. One of the new Lego sets, for example, revealed that characters Rose Tico (played by Kelly Marie Tran) and Finn (John Boyega) escape to safety in Resistance Transport.

The Mandalorian streams on Disney Plus on Nov. 12. The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game will be released on Nov. 15 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on Dec. 20.

As with past Force Friday celebrations, stores around the world will join the Force Friday festivities on Oct. 4 with in-store events and midnight openings.

Originally published Sept. 24, 3 a.m. PT.