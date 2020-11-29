PS5 restock for Cyber Monday? Check inventory at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

The PS5 was the hot item for Black Friday 2020, but that doesn't mean that anybody actually got to buy one. Now that Cyber Monday is upon us, the cycle begins again -- and probably a lot more angst over out-of-stock messages, too. For gamers and gift givers with deep pockets, there are pricey bundles at GameStop and resellers at sites like and , but they're going to cost you upwards of $800 to $1,000. If you want the PS5 at retail price -- $400 to $500, depending on which model you seek -- you're left checking Twitter feeds and frantically clicking through product pages on the websites of Walmart, Target, Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy.

But let's back up a bit. Sony's PlayStation 5 officially arrived in the US on Nov. 12 with an online-only launch. It's available in two versions, the $400 digital-only version and the $500 model with Blu-ray. (If you have good broadband and don't need optical discs -- for Blu-ray movies, used games or old PS4 games -- we recommend you go with the $400 version.) Everyone agrees the PS5 is a great next-gen gaming console; the only debate is on where to get one.

While most retailers have been pretty mum about when they expect to have units for sale, a couple have been more upfront. Walmart, for example, has been keeping customers informed via its Twitter feed about exactly when it's dropping new inventory. (The most recent one was the night before Thanksgiving.) Antonline is doing much the same on its own Twitter feed, but with less notice. Just remember that you can get the console on its own from Walmart, but Antonline sells only bundles at higher prices.

Right now, there's no indication of inventory at any of the major retailers, so your chances of scoring a console are not, shall we say, encouraging. Nonetheless, we'll keep this page updated with news about any inventory drops. We've also pulled together a list of retailers that might restock the PS5 throughout the rest of 2020.

I think I speak for everyone when I say: Hey retailers, for the love of PS5, please implement a Captcha system on your checkout page to make sure only human beings are ordering your products.

Read more at GameSpot: Latest PS5 news and complete coverage

PS5 restock possibilities for Cyber Monday 2020

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop will offer both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. Expect to also be able to buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Target will be offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upwards of a $300 markup to get this puppy by Christmas. As your friend, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $820.

First published earlier in the year. Updated with the latest news about the PS5.

