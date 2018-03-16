Sean Hollister/CNET

When the Nintendo Switch arrived a year ago, you couldn't connect a wireless headset at all. Your only private listening option was a pair of wired headphones, plugged directly into the 3.5mm headphone jack on top of the handheld console.

But Nintendo has quietly added support for a whole bunch of wireless USB headphones, too, meaning you can now play Switch on your big-screen TV as loud as you like without waking up the neighbors. Just plug your USB dongle into the Switch dock.

Which wireless headsets work with Nintendo Switch, though? We teamed up with our friends at GameSpot to test more than 30 pairs, and we'll update this guide if Nintendo adds more support (or as new headsets come out).

Just know that the Switch still doesn't support voice chat through a headset. It's one of the many features we hope Nintendo adds.

Works with Nintendo Switch as of update V5.0.0

Does not work

Astro A20

Astro A50 Gen 3 over USB

Asus Strix Wireless

Corsair Void Wireless

Corsair Void Pro Wireless

HyperX Cloud Flight

Razer Man O' War Wireless

Razer Thresher Ultimate Xbox

Razer Thresher Ultimate PS4

Razer Thresher 7.1 for PS4

Turtle Beach Stealth 420X+

Anything that requires an Xbox One wireless adapter (Razer Thresher Xbox direct connect, Turtle Beach 600 and Turtle Beach 700 for Xbox)

Have not tested

Astro A50 Gen 2

Astro A50 Gen 1

Corsair Gaming H2100 (does not work, according to SeraphisQ on Reddit)

Logitech G930

Plantronics Rig 800HD (does work, according to Hylje5000 on Reddit)

Skullcandy Plyr1 and Plyr2

SteelSeries H Wireless

Turtle Beach Stealth 400

Turtle Beach Stealth 420X (does not work, according to Pantoner at Reddit)

Turtle Beach Stealth 500P (does work, according to 3600CCH6WRX at Reddit)

Earlier headsets like Turtle Beach Ear Force PX4, Razer Chimaera, etc.

Is there a wireless headset that works perfectly but isn't on our list? Hit me up at sean [dot] hollister [at] cnet [dot] com.

Read next: Nintendo Switch, Year Two: 5 ways it's set to leap forward

Also this: Nintendo Switch update embraces GameCube controller adapter