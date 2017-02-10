Night Shift mode coming soon to Macs

Staring at a blue screen before bed, whether it be a phone, tablet or laptop, can shift your body's natural clock and make it difficult to get a good night's sleep. With Apple's Night Shift feature, the colors of your display are shifted to the warmer end of the spectrum during the evening hours.

Your iPhone and iPad have it, and soon your MacBook will, too. Apple added Night Shift to iOS last year, and it will soon bring the feature to Macs. Night Shift has been added to the second public beta of MacOS Sierra 10.12.4, which you can get here or wait for it to arrive in the next official update to Sierra.

But that Flux though?

Like many Mac and Windows users, I use a free app called Flux to warm up the color temp of my display at night. With Night Shift coming as standard, the question becomes: Do I ditch Flux? After using both, I'm sticking with Flux for now, because it offers an extra phase for shifting the color temperature and gradual transitions.

With Flux, you get three phases: daytime, sunset and bedtime. With Night Shift, it's either on or off, missing out on that middle phase that eases you toward the darkest hours. Also, Flux sets the transitions between its three phases to be gradual by default, letting your eyes adjust if you are in front of your screen during one of the transition times.

Taking Night Shift to bed

Night Shift isn't without its settings and customizations, which you'll find in a new Night Shift tab in System Preferences > Displays. Like Flux, you can set Night Shift to come on from sunset to sunrise, but you can also manually set the time period for it to be active. Also like Flux, Night Shift provides a slider to adjust the color temperature of the effect between less warm and more.

You can enable and disable Night Shift from the Notification Center but it's somewhat hidden. From either the Today or Notifications view, you need to swipe up to reveal the toggle switch for Night Shift. It's just above the toggle for Do Not Disturb.

In related news, Windows 10 will soon add a night light mode. It's one of the 10 best features coming to Windows 10.