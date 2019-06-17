The Toronto Raptors just won the first NBA title in franchise history over the injury-riddled Golden State Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson to significant injuries. But the front offices for either team won't have much time to celebrate or lick their wounds because the NBA Draft is happening this week.
Rosters for next season are already taking shape with trades before the draft, including the blockbuster that sent Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Los Angeles Lakers. Now the Pelicans have two top-five picks: no. 1 overall, widely expected to be Duke phenom Zion Williamson, and the fourth pick acquired from the Lakers.
Other lottery teams like the Knicks, Grizzlies and Cavaliers will vie for other top college players beyond Zion, including R.J. Barrett from Duke, Ja Morant from Murray State and De'Andre Hunter from Virginia. Here's how you can watch all the NBA Draft action live, whether or not you subscribe to cable TV.
When is the draft?
The NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 20. It starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and comprises two rounds.
Where is the draft?
The 2019 draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, home of the Brooklyn Nets.
What is the draft order?
The New Orleans Pelicans won the Zion Sweepstakes, er, NBA Draft lottery and have the first pick. And in the last few days, the aforementioned Anthony Davis trade and another between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks shuffled the order somewhat.
Here's how the first round shapes up so far:
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Memphis Grizzlies
- New York Knicks
- New Orleans Pelicans (acquired from Lakers)
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Phoenix Suns
- Chicago Bulls
- Atlanta Hawks
- Washington Wizards
- Atlanta Hawks
- Minnesota Timberwolves
- Charlotte Hornets
- Miami Heat
- Boston Celtics
- Detroit Pistons
- Orlando Magic
- Atlanta Hawks (acquired from Nets)
- Indiana Pacers
- San Antonio Spurs
- Boston Celtics
- Oklahoma City Thunder
- Boston Celtics
- Utah Jazz
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- Brooklyn Nets
- Golden State Warriors
- San Antonio Spurs
- Milwaukee Bucks
How can I watch the draft on TV?
The draft will be broadcast on ESPN.
How can I stream the draft online?
You can livestream the draft on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a TV subscription that includes ESPN. If you don't have a login and you still want to stay on top of the draft as it unfolds, tune into CBS Sports HQ (from our sister site) for live coverage thorough draft night.
Cord cutters have a number of options to watch the draft. You can livestream the draft with a live-TV streaming service. Each service offers a free, seven-day trial.
Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast ($55 at eBay).
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.
