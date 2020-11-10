Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

Welcome to WandaVision, a new Marvel TV show on Disney Plus combining superhero action with 1950s sitcom style. It could be the weirdest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and we're totally here for it. This is everything we know so far.

Marvel announced WandaVision along with a handful of other upcoming shows for the Disney Plus streaming service at 2019's San Diego Comic-Con. The series stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles from the Avengers movies as Wanda Maximoff (AKA Scarlet Witch) and Vision. WandaVision, geddit?

Trailer

"It's gonna get weird," Olsen said at Comic-Con. A cryptic trailer gave a taste of the intriguing show in September 2020.

Plot

WandaVision follows the story of superheroes and romantic partners Wanda and Vision, both longtime members of the Avengers. Possibly inspired by a 2016 comic series in which Vision tries to settle down in suburbia, the series draws on 50s-style sitcom tropes to do something a bit different to your average superhero story. The series will also reveal why Wanda is also called "Scarlet Witch."

Release date

WandaVision was originally set to be released in early 2021. Then we were told it would be out in late 2020. But then Coronavirus happened, so it could go either way. The show will premiere on Disney Plus, the $7-a-month streaming service which features a vast catalog of new and legacy shows and movies. Disney Plus launched on Nov. 12, 2019 in the US.

Phase Four

WandaVision takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and its plot will lead directly to Wanda's appearance in the film Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness, set to hit theaters in March 2022. The series is the first title in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which also includes Disney Plus TV shows starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk -- although the Covid pandemic has disrupted production so release dates are anybody's guess.

Official poster

Comic book artist Andy Park shared the official poster he created for D23 on Twitter, which depicts the series' 1950s setting.

"WANDAVISION!!! Official D23 poster I had the honor of painting during the early concept phase of preproduction. This @DisneyPlus show is gonna be something totally fresh.. & weird!" Park tweeted.

The image shows Wanda and Vision sitting on a couch in the living room, with a red glow emanating from the TV. There's a shadow on the wall behind the couple that forms the outline of Scarlet Witch's headdress from the comics.

Cast

The studio shared more details during Disney convention D23, including more cast and crew members. The show will also feature an adult Monica Rambeau, daughter of Carol Danvers' best friend in Captain Marvel. She'll be played by Teyonah Parris. Game of Thrones director Matt Shakman will direct the series.