How to watch the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal

Gearbox Software

Back in March, Gearbox Software released the first trailer for the next entry in its beloved Borderlands wasteland shooter franchise. On Wednesday, fans will be able to watch the first gameplay video.

That video of Borderlands 3 gameplay will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. PT with a pre-show starting at 9:30 a.m PT. You can also watch the reveal on the Gamespot YouTube channel.

In Borderlands 3, players will choose between a new set of four Vault Hunters with unique class abilities. They'll take on the Calypso twins, which will require guns... and a lot of them.

Borderlands 3 will be released on Sept. 13 for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC.