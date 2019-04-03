Borderlands 3 is coming Sept. 13 and preorders start now

Gearbox Software

Gearbox Software is ready to take your loot for Borderlands 3: $60 for the base Standard Edition. You can preorder starting today, April 3, and the game is slated to ship on Sept. 13.

It also dropped a new trailer and more details on the characters facing off against the Calypso Twins:

Moze as THE GUNNER: When Moze needs backup she Digistructs her mech – Iron Bear – for a sucker punch of additional firepower.

Amara as THE SIREN: A confident, capable brawler with the ability to summon ethereal fists, Amara uses her Siren powers to smash her enemies.

FL4K as the BEASTMASTER: FL4K lives for the hunt. So do the loyal beasts that follow their master's every command. Their preferred prey? Unsuspecting bandits, those poor suckers.

Zane as the OPERATIVE: Specializing in battlefield gadgetry, Zane is extremely proficient at slipping into combat, creating chaos, and sneaking back out as if he were never there.

Also looooooooooot. And weapons. Lots of weapons.

On the PC, it's launching as an exclusive on the Epic Games Store, which should mean you'll be able to buy keys from the Humble Store as well, plus it's landing on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can find lots and lots of details about the various editions -- Standard, Deluxe, Super Deluxe and Collector's -- as well as the season pass, on the preorder site.

Gearbox Software officially announced Borderlands 3 in a cel-shaded rainbow of a trailer during the developer's panel at PAX East. The last main entry in the series, Borderlands 2, came out in 2012.

Gearbox had also announced that slew of Borderlands updates set to drop Wednesday. The first is a remastered edition of the original Borderlands will be coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Graphical improvements will come for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 on the same day and Borderlands 2 on PSVR will get the Borderlands 2 DLC for free "this summer."

That trailer, which you can view below, features a number of series staples, including the iconic Psycho mask and the series unique flair for combining the desolate wasteland with all the color and sound of the New York World Fair. We also see the return of Lilith from the first Borderlands game and what seems to be the Vault Hunters that Borderlands 3 will have players control.

Originally published March 28.

Update, April 3: Adds pricing, availability, characters and new trailer.