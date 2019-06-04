How to use AR to see what Apple's $5,999 Mac Pro looks like on your desk

Roger Cheng/CNET

At $5,999, Apple's new Mac Pro is quite the investment for creators out there. Apple wants to ease you in, literally letting you visualize your new life with the Mac Pro.

If you own an iPhone ( ) or iPad ( ) -- which, if you're considering a Mac Pro, I assume you do -- Apple's official online store allows you to use AR to see the incredibly powerful computer on your desk (or wherever you may wish to put it).

To see the Mac Pro in your abode, head over to the device's page on Apple's site. Scroll down and you'll see a "See Mac Pro in AR" option. You can do the same with the $4,999 Pro Display XDR. Even better: The AR edition of the high-end monitor comes with the Pro Display XDR's $999 stand, free of charge.

The $5,999 entry-level configuration of the Mac Pro was announced Monday at WWDC and features an eight-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X graphics card and a 256GB SSD, and will start shipping in the fall. Higher-end configurations of the 2019 Mac Pro feature some new and very heavy duty components, including a new Radeon Pro Vega II graphics processor and a specialized graphics card, Apple Afterburner, that can process more than 6 billion pixels per second.

#Apple announced the world’s best pro display at #WWDC 2019. Now you can open the Apple website on your iPhone or iPad to view Pro Display XDR in your workplace. #AR #wwdc2019 pic.twitter.com/kBHxA0Yy5m — Natalia Veretenyk (@veretenyk) June 4, 2019

Meanwhile, the Pro Display XDR's chief feature is high-dynamic range, aka HDR. Doing HDR correctly requires a lot of horsepower to illuminate the screen, and the XDR monitor can get exceedingly bright -- and stay that way. Apple says an advanced cooling system can maintain its 1,000 nits brightness "indefinitely."

Apple likened the new display to professional reference monitors in the $40,000 price range.

