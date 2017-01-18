Quickly find a lost Roku remote with this trick

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Everyone knows the frustration of misplacing a remote. When all you want to do is relax and binge your favorite show, you've got to set off on a top to bottom sweep of the room or house to (hopefully) find it under the couch or in between the cushions.

If you happen to misplace the remote to your Roku streamer, you may be in luck. Some Roku streamers come with a remote finder function built-in, as How-To Geek's Justin Pot points out. Here's how it works.

How to find a lost Roku remote

Currently, the remote finder function only comes on two Roku models: the Roku 4 and Roku Ultra .

Photo by Sarah Tew

If you're not sure which model you own, you can quickly check to see if yours has the feature by looking at the Roku itself. The Roku 4 and Roku Ultra both have a button in the shape of a remote on the top. When you press this remote finder button, the remote will emit a sound until you locate it and press any button.

Keep in mind that if the remote has died or is out of range of Wi-Fi signal, the Roku will not be able to locate it.

How to change the remote finder sound

Compatible Roku remotes can actually play different sounds for the remote finder function.

To change the sound, go to Settings > Remote and select Change remote finder sound. To preview the sound you selected, click Preview remote finder sound.

Still can't find it? Try one of these alternatives

If you can't seem to locate your Roku remote, you're not totally out of luck. Replacement remotes can be found in most places where you can purchase Roku streamers for $14.99 (£12.17 or AU$19.85) to $29.99 (£24.35 or AU$39.71).

Photo by Taylor Martin/CNET

Alternatively, you can purchase a universal remote, like the Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Remote, which is easily programmed to most televisions, set top boxes, streamers and gaming consoles.

Roku also provides applications for iOS and Android which will turn your mobile devices into fully-functioning Wi-Fi remotes. However, if you had the Roku Enhanced Gaming Remote, you will lose the motion-controlled gaming functionality.