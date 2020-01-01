Getty Images

Taking care of your skin can seem super intimidating thanks to the overwhelming amount of products, treatments, lasers and facials out there. But you don't have to spend hundreds of dollars and invest tons of time to get better skin this year.

It turns out, the basics of skincare are pretty simple and highly underrated. And if you're a health-conscious person, chances are you're already checking most of the boxes below.

And even though beauty bloggers and influencers may make you feel like you need all the things (like fancy lasers and light devices) to get better skin, there are quite a few science-backed principles that can help you more than a stash of questionable products.

Keep reading for what science -- and a dermatologist -- say you should really care about when it comes to your skin.

1. Use sunscreen every single day

"Your skin is your largest organ and should be taken care of," dermatologist Dr. Amie Sessa told CNET. Her top tip for taking care of your skin? Sunscreen is non-negotiable.

If you spend most of your time indoors or don't live in a sunny place, it's easy to neglect sunscreen, especially in the winter. But you still need sunscreen since your skin is exposed through the car or while walking on your commute, and you can still get sun damage in overcast weather. "Apply a daily moisturizer with SPF30+ to your face, neck and your chest every single day -- make it a habit so you don't have to think about it every day," Sessa said.

2. Keep your skin moisturized

It's important to keep your skin moisturized in order for it to feel and look healthy. And even if you have oily skin or acne, your skin still needs moisture.

"Most people should apply a moisturizer after immediately after bathing to seal the moisture in. My favorite over-the-counter moisturizers are Cerave cream, and Eucerin Advanced repair," Sessa said.

Equally important as moisturizing is making sure you are cleansing your skin and removing makeup, especially before bed.

3. Get enough sleep

It's no question that getting enough sleep is essential for good health. And it's no different for your skin.

Still not sold? One study found that sleep deprivation clearly affects skin appearance and increases the look of wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles among other not-so appealing signs.

"General good health tips apply to the skin too -- your skin will show if you are getting poor sleep or not enough of it," Sessa said. Aiming for seven to eight hours minimum of uninterrupted sleep will pay off for your complexion.

4. Eat healthy

Just like getting enough sleep is important for your health, so is cleaning up your diet and avoiding sugar and processed foods. Eating lots of sugar, refined carbohydrates, processed and fried foods not only takes a toll on your overall health, but your skin can suffer too.

Many experts agree that what you eat has a strong effect on your skin health, and research has shown that diet is important when it comes to certain skin conditions like acne, skin cancer and aging skin.

Further, one of the most talked about topics in health lately is gut health -- and the gut microbiome affects your skin too. It turns out, scientists are studying the gut-skin axis, and how the bacteria in your gut directly affects skin health. One of the biggest determiners of your gut microbiome is what you eat.

5. Stay hydrated

Dehydration can cause a ton of unpleasant symptoms like fatigue and digestive issues, just to name a few issues. And since drinking more water can make you healthier, it's also great for your skin. Like Sessa mentioned before, overall healthy habits pay off for your skin too.

Although many people taut the benefits of drinking water for your skin, science isn't clear on whether drinking water effects skin hydration levels (but it's still good for your overall health, and therefore your skin!). Besides using a good moisturizer, you can also add a humidifier into your routine, especially if the air in your home or office really dry.

