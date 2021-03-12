Your deodorant is probably something you don't think about much on a daily basis, but it's one of the most important parts of your personal care routine. If you find a good deodorant, you can go throughout your day with more confidence and feel more comfortable knowing you don't have to worry about embarrassing body odor. A bad deodorant that doesn't do much to keep you feeling dry is one way to ruin your day fast.

Managing body odor and sweat is a personal choice that depends on different lifestyle factors: Do you like fragrance? Do you do lots of sweaty workouts? We've rounded up some of the top products below based on our own experiences, online reviews and the products that beauty editors rave about.

Note that these products and services are independently chosen by our editors, based on extensive research into the available options in the marketplace. The prices and availability are accurate as of publishing time, but may change.

Read more: Best dry shampoos for 2021

Arm and Hammer Before there were fancy natural deodorants, there was Arm and Hammer Essentials. I switched to this deodorant a few years after dealing with skin irritation that was either caused or aggravated by antiperspirants. This gel deodorant slides on easily (better than Native in my opinion), and the scent is strong on the stick, but subtle on my body. It's sort of a cross between fresh laundry and Irish Spring -- the ingredient list contains coriander, rosemary and lavandin (a species of lavender) oils. It's paraben-free, but does include baking soda, which can be irritating to the skin, though I've never had any issues with it. It keeps me smelling fresh all day, too. -- Sarah Mitroff, CNET editor

Old Spice Old Spice is one of the few mainstream brands that makes deodorant in several different scents. Though Old Spice products are typically marketed towards men, I argue that all deodorant scents are unisex and work for any gender. Be warned though, of the several versions of this stick deodorant I've tried (Bearglove is one of my favorites), the scents are strong, so skip this if you have any sensitivities to fragrance. Many of the deodorants come in a gel formula, so you don't have to worry about white marks. Old Spice also makes antiperspirant, so if you want to opt for the deodorant version, just check the label when you shop. -- Sarah Mitroff, CNET editor

Schmidt's I started using Schmidt's Naturals deodorant early in 2020 because one of my New Year's resolutions was to start using more natural, sustainable products in my everyday life. Schmidt's features natural ingredients and embodies both of those attributes. I love that you don't have to sacrifice quality for them. My favorite scent is the lavender and sage. It's not a true antiperspirant, but I personally think Schmidt's keeps me from sweating more than other natural deodorant brands I've tried in the past. -- Amanda Capritto, CNET contributor

Native Native was one of the first natural deodorant options that I tried and really liked. I had to swap to the sensitive skin version at first since baking soda can be irritating if you're not used to it. But after a few months I was able to try the regular Native products and my skin was fine. The brand releases new scents periodically, and they have options for any type of scent preference (including unscented deodorant). This paraben and aluminum free deodorant brand always has several seasonal scents, including Pumpkin Spice Latte for the fall. -- Mercey Livingston, CNET contributor

Megababe I've tried tons of deodorants in the past few years, and this is the only one I was able to wear throughout a hot, humid summer and workout classes. When you switch to deodorants from antiperspirants, it takes some adjusting since you're not used to feeling the sweat under your arms. Most natural deodorants I tried would run down my arms during a workout, leaving a gross white streak. This one does not do that, and the smell is great. It contains ingredients like green tea that help with odor causing bacteria, and the formula is free from baking soda, which can cause irritation for some people with sensitive skin. --Mercey Livingston, CNET contributor

Myro Myro is a refillable deodorant that helps reduce waste because there is no plastic dispenser that you typically get with conventional deodorants. When you purchase Myro, you get a refillable case and a deodorant pod that is recyclable. Once you run out of the deodorant you can use a refill deodorant insert, which you can purchase on its own or through a subscription. The case and pod set starts at $15, and if you subscribe to a plan you can reduce your costs. --Mercey Livingston, CNET contributor

Kosas Beauty editors are raving about this new deodorant serum from Kosas, which feels more like a skincare product than a deodorant. The deodorant formula contains alpha hydroxy acids that help target odor-causing bacteria and prevent ingrown hairs caused by shaving. While the roll-on serum won't prevent you from sweating, once you do, you won't have body odor. --Mercey Livingston, CNET contributor

Why more people are switching their antiperspirants for deodorants

The recent uptick of people opting for deodorants over antiperspirants is largely linked to the increase in popularity of clean beauty. With the recent wellness boom in the past 10 years, more people started reaching for "clean" or "natural" products, which are made without ingredients thought to be harmful to health, as part of their lifestyle.

One of the main concerns surrounding the health effects of antiperspirants is that they contain aluminum. There have long been rumors that the aluminum in antiperspirants can cause cancer, but there aren't any credible studies to prove it. These rumors have become even more prevalent as natural deodorants and deodorants without aluminum become more popular.

Aluminum in antiperspirant is supposed to block the sweat glands in your underarms, so you sweat less or not at all. So keep in mind, if you switch to a deodorant, you will still sweat and that can be a big change if you are used to an antiperspirant. But deodorants can still help you feel dry and reduce odor by using a combination of other ingredients.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon's Halo takes fitness tracking to new and uncomfortable...

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.