How to protect yourself from Meltdown and Spectre CPU flaws

On Wednesday, researchers revealed serious flaws in modern processors that could affect practically every Intel computer released in the last two decades -- and the AMD and Arm chips in your laptops, tablets and phones, too. Read more here.

The good news: Intel, AMD and Arm believe they can fix -- or at least mitigate -- the so-called Meltdown and Spectre flaws with software patches. (AMD says some of the flaws don't affect its processors at all.)

But as usual, you'll need to be diligent about applying those patches yourself!

So here's everything we know as of Jan. 3 about how to protect yourself. (We'll be updating this guide as new fixes become available.)

Android phones

According to Google, a new security update dated Jan. 5 will include "mitigations" to help protect your phone, and future updates will include more such fixes.

If you've got a Google-branded phone, such as a Nexus 5X or Nexus 6P, there's not a lot you need to do -- at some point your phone should automatically download the update, and you'll simply need to install it. With the Pixel ($442.00 at Amazon.com) and Pixel 2 ($649.99 at Best Buy) (and their XL varients) it's even easier -- it'll automatically install, too.

Theoretically, the same goes for other Android phones, but many manufacturers and cellular carriers can be a little slow to patch. You may want to poke your phone's manufacturer and cellular carrier (particularly in public places) to ensure they update in a timely fashion. Squeaky wheels get the grease.

We'll update this story as manufacturers commit to updates. Also, see instructions for the Google Chrome web browser on Android below.

Google Chrome web browser

On Jan. 23, a new version of Google Chrome should also include mitigations to protect your desktop and phone from web-based attacks. But if you don't want to wait, Google says an experimental feature called Site Isolation can help right away.

Instead of grouping different websites you browse together in a single process -- which helps save your computer's memory, among other things -- Site Isolation appears to make each website use its own individual instance of the Chrome browser. That way, it's harder for a malicious website to access data from other websites you're browsing (using these new CPU exploits) and potentially do bad things.

To turn on Site Isolation on Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS or Android:

Type or copy-paste chrome://flags/#enable-site-per-process into the URL field at the top of your Chrome web browser, then hit the Enter key.

into the URL field at the top of your Chrome web browser, then hit the Enter key. Look for Strict Site Isolation , then tap or click the box labeled Enable .

, then tap or click the box labeled . If your work is saved, hit Relaunch Now. Otherwise, save your work, then quit and relaunch Chrome.

For Chrome on iOS (iPhone, iPad), Google says Apple will deliver any necessary fixes.

Google Chromebooks

With a small number of exceptions, Google's Chromebooks are, or will be, automatically protected from these flaws, according to Google. The company says Chromebooks with ARM chips aren't affected at all, and those with other processors (generally Intel) include mitigation as of Chrome OS version 63, which started rolling out in mid-December.

For now, you may want to enable Site Isolation in Chrome OS (see instructions above), and you should know that a few Chromebooks aren't currently slated to get the patch (generally because they're pretty old). You can find a full list here; look for "no" in the rightmost column.

Google Home/Chromecast/WiFi/OnHub/Gmail/Apps/Services

Google says none of its other consumer-facing products are affected by these vulnerabilities.

Windows PCs

Microsoft says it released a security update Wednesday to help mitigate the issue. We're waiting to hear the best way to ensure it gets installed in a timely fashion, how much it protects and which versions of the OS it applies to.

Generally, Windows 10 will automatically download necessary security updates, and often install them itself, though annoyance at forced Windows updates -- which generally require a full restart and lengthy shutdown process -- has caused Microsoft to offer a variety of ways to snooze updates in recent revisions of the OS.

Macs, iPhones and iPads

Apple has yet to respond to requests for comment.