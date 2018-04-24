How Alexa can help you clean your house

Cleaning sucks. We all know it. You can keep your smart home much cleaner and organized with Alexa's help, though. Here are some ways to make cleaning tasks less laborious using your Echo.

Josh Miller / CNET

Make a cleaning schedule

If things seem to pile up because you forget to clean on a regular basis, your robot friend has your back. Download the Cleaning Buddy skill to Alexia. Then say, "Alexa, start Cleaning Buddy." You'll be guided through ways to add cleaning tasks and set them up on a schedule that works for you.

Order cleaning supplies

Can't go down your cleaning list because you're out of supplies? Nix the excuses and let Alexa order cleaning supplies from Amazon when you need them.

To set up autopurchasing, follow these steps:

Log into your Amazon account

Go to the menu and choose Settings.

Select Accounts and click on Voice Purchasing

Toggle the voice purchasing option on Choose a four-digit code and type it into the space provided Select Save Changes

Go to View Payment Settings and enable One-Click payment

From now on, ordering supplies is as easy as a command. To order a something, say "Alexa, order (product brand name) from Amazon." Alexa will ask you for the four-digit code to confirm your purchase, so make sure you remember it.

Automate vacuuming with two robots

Juan Garzón / CNET

If you hate vacuuming, then fully automating the process makes sense. There are plenty of robot vacuums on the market that can automatically keep your rooms clean for you. Here is our list of the best robot vacuums for 2018 to help you decide.

If just pushing a button to get your robot vacuum moving sounds like too much work, you can also connect units, like Neato or Roomba, to your Alexa. Then you can control it with simple voice commands. Just say, "Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning," for example.

Some other Alexa commands for Roomba and Neato are:

"Alexa, ask Roomba to schedule cleaning"



"Alexa, ask Neato to tell me my robot's battery level. "



"Alexa, ask Roomba to go home."



"Alexa, ask Neato to start cleaning."



"Alexa, ask Roomba when will my Roomba clean?"



"Alexa, ask Neato to pause cleaning."



"Alexa, ask Roomba where it is?"

"Alexa, ask Neato to return to base."

"Alexa, ask Roomba to stop cleaning."

Do laundry the smart way

Laundry seems like a never-ending process, but there are two ways Alexa can help. For example, use the voice-activated laundry service, Laundrapp, to do your dry cleaning and laundry automatically. Just say, "Alexa, ask Laundrapp to collect my clothes on Friday," to book a driver to pick up your dirty clothing. When your clothes are clean, the service delivers them back to your home. Laundrapp is only available in around 100 cities in the US, so be sure to check the website to see if yours is one of them.

If you'd rather save some money by doing your laundry yourself, Alexa can still give you a helping hand. Install the Good Housekeeping or Stains Be Gone skill to give you advice on how to remove tough stains from your clothing.

Now Playing: Watch this: Top 5 spring-cleaning tech tips



