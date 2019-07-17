Get that fresh new Twitter look before everyone else does

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter will no longer shackle you to the chains of its corporate blue and white color scheme. After testing out its new layouts, the social networking platform has finally given us more ways to view its new display for desktop.

The new Twitter look lets you change the background color and font size and colors. Twitter told us it's exploring the option of the new color layouts on mobile.

Along with these new color options is a new layout that's more in line with the Twitter app for phones. For example, you'll see a sidebar on the left-hand side that shows the Home, Notifications, Messages, Profile buttons and more.

To access the new features, you'll need to switch from your old Twitter to the new Twitter look. Keep in mind that Twitter is still rolling out the new features, so keep checking back if you don't see it right away.

Here's how to get that new Twitter look:

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

1. The first thing you'll need to do is switch over to the new layout by clicking on your settings and selecting Try out the new Twitter.

2. Your entire Twitter layout will change and your settings menu will be moved to the left. Click the three dots that say More.

3. Click Display.

You'll see a box of customizable options. Here's what they do:

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Font size: You now have four font size options, from small to large. It affects (you guessed it) all of the text on your Twitter page: settings, Tweets, trends. Choose the option that best fits your viewing needs by tapping on the circles that correspond to the font size options.

Color: Finally, new color options! You can choose to stick with Twitter blue, but you can now choose yellow, pink, purple, orange and green. It'll change the color of links, Home, Tweet and Follow buttons.

Background: There are now three background options to choose from. There's Default, which is the original white background, Dim which turns your screen grey and Lights out which makes your background completely black (also known as dark mode).

What do you think about the new Twitter layout? Let us know your favorite color combos in the comments below.